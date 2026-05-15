Musa Mseleku's daughter, Mpiloenhle "Mpilo," seemingly addressed the apparent tension between her and her father with a cryptic social media post

After being sidelined by the polygamist due to his feud with his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo," Mpilo appears to be distancing herself from the toxicity, a move that received widespread support

Social media is outraged by Mseleku's decision to involve his daughter in his and his wife's spat, and for making her suffer for something that has nothing to do with her

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Musa Mseleku's daughter, Mpilo, broke her silence after her father refused to acknowledge her. Images: u._enhle, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Media personality and reality TV star Musa Mseleku is facing severe public backlash over his recent treatment towards his daughter, Mpiloenhle "Mpilo" Mseleku. This comes after Mpilo shared a cryptic post on her Instagram page, seemingly sending a message to her dad.

On 14 May 2026, the Izingane Zesthembu star shared stunning photos of herself in a bright yellow dress; however, it was the caption that had everyone on social media talking.

"Noted, with thanks."

Many suspected that this was a reaction to her dad's refusal to plan her coming of age ceremony simply because of the tension between him and his wife, Mpilo's step-mother, Thobile "MaKhumalo."

On the season finale of Uthando Nesthembu, which aired on the day of Mpilo's post, Mseleku sat with his wives and detailed his plans, struggles and expectations. It was during this meeting that the controversial polygamist revealed his intentions to organise ceremonies for his and his first wife Busisiwe "MaCele"'s children, namely his daughter Abongwe and his son Lwandle.

Mpilo Mseleku posted a cryptic message on social media, seemingly distancing herself from her father and ongoing family drama. Images: u._enhle, musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Mseleku acknowledged that Mpilo also needed to have her coming-of-age ceremony organised, but he completely halted any plans for it due to his current marital troubles. Defending his stance, he said he would not be able to extend the same gesture to Mpilo while he and her mom are not on good terms.

"There are hanging issues between Mashobane and I that we need to iron out, which are my standpoints, as she also has her own standpoints. If those issues are not fixed, I won't be able to do the ceremony for Mpilo."

He was confronted by his fourth wife, Mbali "MaNgwabe," about his poor treatment of his daughter, saying it was unfair that he would organise ceremonies for his other children while Mpilo, who officially changed her surname to Mseleku to honour him, had never received the same celebration or recognition from her father, simply due to adult politics.

Defending his stance, the controversial polygamist emphasised that Mpilo is MaKhumalo's daughter, claiming that planning a ceremony for her while he and her mother were at odds would not sit well with his spirit.

This follows Mpilo's refusal to hold her half-sister Methuli "Met," who is Musa's daughter with wife number five, Samke "MaKhwela," a move he believed was influenced by MaKhumalo.

Reacting to her daughter's cryptic message, the businesswoman reminded Mpilo that God loves them all and encouraged her to free herself.

"God loves us all. Be free, my baby."

See Mpilo's post below.

Musa Mseleku declares war against MaKhumalo

During a separate diary session with MaKhumalo, Mseleku was asked whether he could see how she is feeling.

"I don't know how she's feeling. How can I tell how she's feeling by looking at her?"

The polygamist went on to declare that for as long as MaKhumalo continues to "fight him" and refuses to make peace, he will also put up a fight, and it will not be an easy one.

"Let me tell you, as long as MaKhumalo has put up a fight as she has, I will fight back. I will not put up a weak fight; it will be a strong one."

At the same time, the businesswoman sat quietly beside her husband with tears streaming down her face, visibly exhausted by the ongoing hostility.

She would later reveal that while she had tried her best to encourage Mseleku to honour their daughter with ceremonies of her own, he had repeatedly sidelined her. Musa bluntly stated that he "couldn't care less" about what his wife feels about his remarks.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reports that Mpilo has cleared all traces of her father from her social media pages, signalling that she is completely distancing herself from the toxic family dynamics and drawing a clear boundary to protect her peace by making a silent yet powerful statement about where she stands.

Musa Mseleku vowed to fight back for as long as the tension between him and MaKhumalo intensifies. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku slams MaKhumalo's outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku criticising his wife, Thobile "MaKhumalo"'s outfit.

The controversial polygamist accused his third bride of dressing indecently and compared her to his other wives, whom he said were dressed more appropriately as married women.

Source: Briefly News