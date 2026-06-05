The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) continues to investigate Hangwani Morgan Maumela, the tenderpreneur linked to the Tembisa Hospital looting

The owner of Omar’s Motor Den in Emalahleni faced arrest after the SIU and South African Police Service arrived at his dealership looking for a car

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the latest update in Maumela's saga, with many questioning when officials would effect an arrest

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South Africans questioned why Hangwani Maumela remained a free man as the SIU attempted to seize a Bentley linked to him. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official﻿ (Facebook)/ Mateusz Wlodarczyk (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MPUMALANGA – When will Hangwani Morgan Maumela be arrested?

That is the question many are asking after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) attempted to seize a Bentley Continental GT from Omar’s Motor Den in Emalahleni, which once belonged to the controversial tenderpreneur.

Maumela, who is a nephew by marriage to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, is accused of heading up a syndicate that looted hundreds of millions from Tembisa Hospital.

The vehicle is reportedly now registered to Luthaga Trading, a company linked to Maumela's sister. The Bentley has also reportedly changed ownership four times since October 2025, but has never left the dealership.

Tensions escalate outside dealership

On Friday, 05 June 2026, the SIU obtained two orders from the Special Tribunal against the dealership in Emalahleni. One order was for contempt of court, and the other was for the seizure of the vehicle. Tensions rose, however, when the owner, Yusuf Omar, refused to cooperate with the SIU and South African Police Service (SAPS).

The SIU and SAPS descended on Omar’s Motor Den in Emalahleni. Image: @RSASIU

Source: Twitter

Omar also denied that the Bentley was on the property and became confrontational when approached by officials. He was then arrested. The SIU later confirmed that Omar was cooperating and was allowing the SIU, SAPS and Curator to execute the order.

The Bentley in question was not found at the dealership, and the SIU will now view the CCTV footage to determine when and how the vehicle was moved.

What do you need to know about Maumela?

South Africans question when Maumela will be arrested

Social media users reacted to the SIU’s actions at the dealership, questioning when the businessman would be arrested as well.

@Toivo_wa_Toivo said:

“We hardly hear about the arrest of people whose assets are seized.”

@Ndlombango asked:

“When the heck will this Hangwani guy be arrested?”

@Mqadi99 questioned:

“So, you will keep telling us about seizing Hangwani Maumela’s motor vehicles and later releasing them, but not arresting this Hangwani Maumela, why?”

@ZizinjaAbelungu also asked:

“How many assets does this guy have. Why can’t you take everything all at once and arrest him?”

@mokgethi_lenosh stated:

“Every flashy asset seized is a reminder that corruption has real victims somewhere on the other side of the money trail.”

@PrinceMoha57352 said:

“Don't pull the wool over our eyes with all this drama. Arresting cars instead of arresting the president's family members.”

@Walterlahleni added:

“Stop playing games with us; we are grown adults with functioning minds. Why is that Morgan guy still not behind bars? You enjoy doing this. We are tired of this. The same thing happened with Edwin Sodi; they took his assets, just to return them at a later stage.”

Herman Mashaba questions why Maumela remains free

Briefly News previously reported that Herman Mashaba questioned why Maumela remained a free man.

The ActionSA leader posed the question as Maumela was implicated in the widespread looting at Tembisa Hospital.

South Africans weighed in on Mashaba's question, sharing their opinions about the whole situation.

Source: Briefly News