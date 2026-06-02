Major General Ebrahim Kadwa approached the Johannesburg High Court on 2 June 2026, to have his seized items returned

The devices of the Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng were seized when he was arrested

South Africans took to social media to question what was on the devices that made him desperate to get them back already

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Major General Ebrahim Kadwa failed in his efforts to get his devices back. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - South Africans are questioning what Major General Ebrahin Kadwa has on the now-seized devices that makes him want them back so desperately.

General Kadwa, the Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in Gauteng, sought to have his devices returned to him after they were seized during his arrest on 10 May 2026.

The matter was heard before the Johannesburg High Court on 2 June 2026, but it was removed from the court roll with costs reserved. His attorneys indicated they'll continue with litigation as they seek the same relief from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

General Kadwa is following Major General Khan’s approach

The Gauteng Hawks head is following the same approach as Major General Feroz Khan, who was arrested on the same day. Both men appeared in court alongside businessman Tariq Downes, charged with contravening Section 4 of the Precious Metals Act and with defeating the ends of justice.

General Khan also approached the Johannesburg High Court, asking that his devices be returned, saying that the information on them could expose undercover operatives, compromise operations, and even lead to assassinations.

His application was also struck off the roll, because police had already handed the devices over to the Madlanga Commission.

Major General Feroz Khan also followed the same route. Image: @centralnewsza

Source: Twitter

South Africans weigh in on General Kadwa’s application

Social media users reacted to General Kadwa’s attempt to get his devices back, with many questioning what was on them.

@Sangwenitc22 said:

“They already downloaded everything they were looking for. I think now they are just keeping it to monitor the calls.”

@sukoluhle0101 stated:

“The real question is what is on that device that makes its return an absolute emergency for Kadwa.”

@mekgatla noted:

“These arrests should not excite or impress us. Experience has taught us that arrests alone mean very little if they are not followed by successful prosecutions. Many of us remain sceptical because, more often than not, cases fail to result in meaningful accountability. The true measure of justice is not the arrest itself, but the successful prosecution and conviction of those found guilty.”

@misumuzi_4 exclaimed:

“Yes. No more fooling around now. Let's see what's in there.”

@Johnny_Monyebz asked:

“The police have already extracted whatever they wanted from these devices. Why are they still bothering?”

@DuduNgubane3 said:

“Now we really need to know as the nation, what is in there?”

@MatabogeRebecca added:

“They must just forget about them. We will see the flighted messages at the Dlangarizers in weeks to come.”

@D_Molatoli urged:

“He and General Khan are being cooked nicely. Let's get everything in those devices, please.”

General Kadwa granted R20,000 bail

Briefly News reported that Major General Khan, Major General Kadwa and Downes were granted bail of R20,000.

The trio were arrested on Sunday, 10 May 2026 and appeared before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on 11 May.

They were charged with contravention of Section 4 of the Precious Metals Act and defeating the ends of justice.

Source: Briefly News