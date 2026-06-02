Tiger Brands, the South African food giant behind Jungle Oats and Albany bread, has agreed to sell the 95-year-old Beacon brand.

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A Tiger Brands beverage production facility is seen in Mzansi. Image: Central News

Source: Facebook

The Durban-based chocolate business, known for its Easter eggs and chocolate slabs, was sold in May 2026. Global competitors had made it nearly impossible for Tiger to stay competitive in the chocolate space.

The sale includes the Beacon brand name and all equipment used to produce its chocolate range. But fans of TV Bar, Nosh, Wonder Bar, and Black Cat chocolate can breathe easy. Tiger Brands confirmed it is holding onto those labels.

Why Beacon had to go

According to Daily Investor, CEO Tjaart Kruger has been reshaping Tiger Brands since taking the helm in November 2023. His focus has shifted back to areas where the company has a real edge. That means milling, baking, grains, and culinary products, which are home to brands like Jungle, Albany, and All Gold.

Chocolate was simply a different story. Giants like Mondelēz and Nestlé had too much scale for Tiger to compete with them meaningfully. Beacon became what one executive called a distraction relative to the returns it brought to the business.

Tiger Brands said the undisclosed buyer is the right fit and will invest in growing the brand further. The sale is not a going-concern transaction, which raises questions about what it means for workers.

Shareholders, meanwhile, have benefited significantly from Kruger’s restructuring strategy. Tiger Brands has returned R9.2 billion through share buybacks and special dividends since the 2024 financial year.

See Mzansi's reaction in the TikTok post below:

Source: Briefly News