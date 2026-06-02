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Government is working to fix blocked ID numbers

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South Africans with blocked ID numbers have been given a chance to sort out their status after the Department of Home Affairs launched a nationwide campaign to help affected people. A deadline has been set for people to come forward.

According to a post by My Broadband and a statement from the Department of Home Affairs, more than 2.2 million ID numbers that had been blocked over suspected fraud have already been unblocked. The department said:

“The department is committed to ensuring that all affected individuals are afforded a fair opportunity to present their case.”

Individuals with blocked IDs must visit any Home Affairs office

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Bring documents and submit your case

The Department of Home Affairs stated that affected individuals must appear in person at a Home Affairs office and may be asked to bring documents or any other proof that can help confirm their identity and citizenship. Supporting documents may include:

Original birth certificate, including handwritten versions

Original clinic card or birth confirmation document

Hospital records or any other proof of birth

Parents' ID documents, reference books, or death certificates

School records, including a primary school extract and register copy

House permit or a letter from a recognised traditional authority

An affidavit from parents or the person who registered the birth, along with a copy of their ID

Any other documents that can help verify your identity, citizenship, or legal status

Home Affairs warned that ID numbers could be cancelled if people fail to respond, if their details are incorrect, or if investigations show the documents were obtained through fraud, false information, or other unlawful means. The department has urged all affected South Africans to act quickly and regularise their status before the deadline of 10 July 2026.

“Individuals with blocked IDs must visit any Home Affairs office, excluding refugee reception centres and banks, to submit representations by 10 July 2026.”

Blocked IDs leave many struggling to prove who they are

Having an ID blocked can create major challenges for ordinary South Africans. Once an ID number is flagged or blocked, affected individuals often face a lengthy process to prove their identity and legal status.

The issue has drawn attention over the years, with some people finding themselves unable to access services, employment opportunities, or important documents. While the government continues to crack down on fraud and identity theft, concerns remain about ensuring that innocent people are not unfairly affected and are given a fair chance to restore their records.

Read the full article here:

More Briefly News Stories on ID's

Standard Bank has expanded its Smart ID service to 50 branches across South Africa, giving more customers easier access to Home Affairs services and reducing pressure on government offices.

A Tsonga man had South Africans talking after sharing a video of himself learning Zulu ahead of the much-discussed 30 June date, with many social media users jokingly wondering what he knew that others didn't.

A Somali refugee woman went viral after tearfully appealing to the South African government when her SASSA grant was stopped, saying she and other refugees were told they now need a green ID to continue receiving payments.

Source: Briefly News