The Department of Tourism is offering registered tourist guides across South Africa a free online Mandarin language training programme

The training is aimed at helping guides better serve Chinese tourists, with the programme running for four to five weeks online

Applications close on 19 June 2026 and are open to freelance, employed and unemployed tourist guides with valid registrations

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The Department of Tourism has announced a free government opportunity for tourist guides across the country. They are inviting registered guides to apply for online Mandarin language training. The programme will be funded by the department for the 2026/27 financial year and is designed to help South African tourist guides tap into the growing Chinese tourism market.

The training will be offered at the Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK) Level 1, the introductory level of the internationally recognised Mandarin proficiency test. The goal is to give guides enough language ability to communicate better with Chinese visitors and create an experience for one of the fastest-growing tourist groups globally.

Who can apply for the government opportunity?

To be considered, applicants must be South African citizens or permanent residents with a valid tourist guide registration. The programme is open to freelance, employed and unemployed guides, with preference given to those who have experience working with Chinese or other foreign tourists.

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Basic computer literacy is required, and applicants must have access to a laptop or PC with an internet connection. The Department will cover data costs for the training through a learner agreement.

Applicants need to submit a one-page written motivation explaining why they should be selected, along with a concise CV, a copy of their South African ID and their valid tourist guide registration card.

All applications must be emailed to TGtraining@tourism.gov.za before the closing date of 19 June 2026.

Selected candidates will go through a vetting process and will need to sign a learner contract before the training begins.

The online training runs continuously from Monday to Friday for four to five weeks. If you have not heard back within three months of the closing date, the department advises that your application was not successful.

Why the Chinese market matters for SA tourism?

China almost always ranks among the top sources of international tourists globally, with Chinese travellers known for high spending with a preference for personalised experiences.

For South African tourist guides, being able to communicate in Mandarin, even at a basic level, can open doors to more bookings, better reviews and stronger relationships with tour operators who serve Chinese visitors.

The government's decision to fund this training signals a clear push to make South Africa more accessible and attractive to this market.

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Source: Briefly News