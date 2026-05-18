A content creator sparked an interest online after detailing how locals can secure a delivery role with a major e-commerce platform

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers feeling hopeful and motivated to pursue a new stream of income amid economic challenges

Social media users flooded the comments section, with many seeking clarity on driving licence requirements, while others debated the financial viability of the gig

A creator filmed an instructional video on how to secure a Takealot delivery side hustle. Image: Phomolo Letseka Mabindisa

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg woman shared valuable insider details on how job seekers can tap into a continuous recruitment stream with one of Manzi’s leading online retailers.

The breakdown was shared on TikTok by user @phomolo.letsekama on 16 May 2026, gaining interest from viewers looking to boost their monthly earnings.

The creator explained that Takealot is consistently looking for new delivery personnel, noting that the company recruits daily. She outlined the essential prerequisites for applicants, stating that interested individuals must be at least 18 years old and possess a valid identification document. Additionally, TikTok user @phomolo.letsekama added that hopefuls need to provide their own reliable means of transportation. This, she said, can range from a personal car to a motorcycle.

Securing a Takealot delivery gig

The Takealot employee also emphasised the administrative side of the application process, advising prospects to gather their proof of residence and bank details before applying. She recommended that applicants physically visit their nearest Takealot hub or distribution centre to submit their information, rather than using the online portal. According to the creator, walk-in applications at the physical hubs are processed faster, as online submissions can often take up to two weeks to receive a response.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA weighs in on the side hustle

The post generated massive engagement, reaching 364K views and nearly 700 comments from social media users who discussed the opportunity. Many viewers extended their gratitude to the creator for sharing the useful employment tip at a time when job opportunities are scarce. Some enquired whether a PDP was a mandatory requirement to sign up, while others asked for the exact locations of their closest corporate offices. Other users were interested in knowing whether Takealot works similarly to Uber, where a person can log off whenever they are busy with other things and log on when available.

The woman emphasised that both male and female applicants over the age of 18 are eligible to apply. Image: Phomolo Letseka Mabindisa

Source: Facebook

User @Zamokuhle commented:

"Thank you, sis. A side hustle is needed in this economy."

User @Mandla Rehlamfu said:

"This is a plug. My sister, thank you very much 🫶❤️."

User @ ManaJoy added:

"A bike uses four to five litres for a full tank. It makes sense for the bikers. All the best."

User @Mrs Mthembu shared:

"I went twice with no luck. What can be the cause? They never get back to me, I have no criminal record, my credit report is good😞."

User @ Precious Lindokuhle asked:

"Does it work like Uber, where you can switch off your app and open it when it’s convenient? Or, do they have a working schedule?"

User @ fadzieTaffy commented:

"The only way you can make money at Takealot now is when you are using a bike and when you get tips. As long as you are using a car and you are still doing food deliveries using a car, it's really not worth it. You need tips to balance everything.

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Source: Briefly News