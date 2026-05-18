Nirvana Nokwe launched a petition that calls out the film and television industry for forcing professionals to endure abuse and silence just to keep their jobs

The now-former actress is demanding safety for all actors, from independent licensing to mandatory trauma-informed ethics training

This comes just days after she accused her former co-star Bonko Khoza of sexually assaulting her on set, sparking intense backlash on social media

Nirvana Nokwe launched a petition days after accusing Bonko Khoza of sexual assault. Images: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

Nirvana Nokwe is refusing to let the film and television industry sweep abuse under the rug. Following her recent on-set sexual assault allegations against former co-star Bonko Khoza, the former Outlaws actress has launched a petition demanding immediate safety and regulatory changes for all industry professionals.

Just days after making the explosive allegations, Nokwe is calling for the dismantling of an industry culture where creatives are often expected to endure exploitation, intimidation, and silence just to keep their jobs, revealing that her case was not an isolated incident.

"What was experienced is not an isolated incident. It reflects a broader reality within the film and television industry, where safety is often compromised, accountability is inconsistent, and individuals are expected to endure exploitation in order to sustain their careers."

On Saturday, 16 May 2026, Nirvana accused actor Bonko Khoza of violating her on the set of their hit Showmax mini-series, Red Ink, in 2023. In her exposé, she highlighted that she had not only opened a criminal case but had also contacted the show's executive producer regarding the incident, only for the matter to be allegedly swept under the rug without any meaningful action being taken.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

She recalled how she was told that she would lose her career if she went public with the allegations, saying even the women who knew of her case simply ignored it instead of protecting her. Now taking back her power nearly three years later, the actress has not only named and shamed the people involved, but she also announced her retirement from the film industry.

Nirvana Nokwe is demanding industry safety for all professionals through her petition. Images: nirvananokwe, bonkokhoza

Source: Instagram

"In an industry where longevity is often tied to one’s ability to withstand abuse without protest, silence is not neutrality—it is complicity."

For Nokwe, the alleged mishandling of her situation by Red Ink leadership is proof that traditional structures are broken. Instead of relying on the same systems that failed her, her petition, which currently sits on over 700 signatures as of 18 May, advocates for a complete shift toward tech-driven, independent vetting.

"Rather than continuing to depend on structures that have repeatedly failed to protect us, we can begin to create and participate in ecosystems where alignment is intentional. Systems where creatives, production companies, and collaborators are transparently vetted through trauma-informed, ethical, and professional standards—allowing individuals to make informed decisions about who they work with."

The now-former actress argues that true safety in the industry requires taking power away from quiet executives and giving it back to the community, adding that, "This is not about removing accountability, but about redistributing it, so that power is not concentrated in institutions that can ignore harm, but shared across communities and systems that prioritise human dignity."

See Nirvana Nokwe's petition here and watch her exposé below.

Social media reacts to Nirvana Nokwe's allegations

Critics and fans of the actors took to social media to share their thoughts on the explosive allegations.

ht4211 said:

"The sad thing is that she is the one who will be blacklisted in the industry, we're never gonna see her in any productions, she’s going to be considered 'difficult to work with', and she’s never gonna be booked again, while for Bonko, these accusations will be forgotten by next month."

nosipho_n_msibi asked:

"So as a wife, how do you respond to this?"

tshepisotkzee was confused:

"Oh no, Bonko Khoza. Isn’t it that usually actors wear protective garments to create a barrier during very close scenes? Plus, intimacy coordinators present to ensure safety? When the team saw him doing something that wasn’t scripted and discussed, did they just continue filming?"

AfricanComNotes demanded:

"He should have been arrested for sexual assault."

Shebeshxt slapped with more charges

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Shebeshxt's additional criminal charges.

While in prison, the controversial rapper was found guilty of even more charges brought forward by the prosecution, leaving his devoted fanbase stunned as his legal woes continue to mount behind bars.

Source: Briefly News