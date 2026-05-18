Dr Patrice Motsepe sparked a debate on social media after discussing how Africans were all one people

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President discussed how many African languages share the same words

Social media users debated Dr Motsepe's comments, with many speculating that he said it to benefit his businesses

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CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sparked a debate online with his comments about African unity. Image: Alberto Case/ Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

ZIMBABWE – Dr Patrice Motsepe has sparked a debate online following his latest comments about Pan-African unity.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) President again touched on how Africans were all one people, who were separated by artificial borders.

The comments sparked mixed reactions online and even questions about the uproar it would have caused if someone like Julius Malema had said it. The Economic Freedom Fighter leader has often been criticised for calling for a united Africa.

What did Dr Motsepe say?

Speaking at the COSAFA Elective General Assembly in Harare. Zimbabwe, the CAF President stated that Africans were all one.

“We are all one people. These borders are artificial,” he said.

He stated that King Mswati, the monarch and head of state of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), was the ‘king of all of us.’ He also added that the border between South Africa and Lesotho divided families across the line, emphasising that it was all one.

Patrice Motsepe said that Eswatini's King Mswati III was the king of everyone. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Source: Getty Images

Motsepe further explained that he was in Rwanda recently, and came across a restaurant named Inyoni, adding that it had the same meaning (bird) there, as it did in South Africa.

He said this wasn’t an isolated example, as other words in Africa had the same meanings in South Africa, highlighting a shared language among nations.

Dr Motsepe’s comments come as South Africans grow increasingly frustrated with illegal foreign nationals. Numerous demonstrations have been held across the country as organisations and citizens call on the government to put South Africans first.

How did South Africans react to Dr Motsepe’s statement?

Social media users weighed in on Dr Motsepe’s statement, sharing varied reactions to his take on things.

@BuhleTheFirst said:

“Patrice is no better, though, to be honest. But, ke, it doesn't matter why and how it was said. More important than that is that we, as South Africans, aren't against the idea of others coming here. We just want them to come through the front door, announce themselves and then contribute to the betterment of our country.”

@MVukile86728 stated:

“We are not stupid. He is just pushing his business agenda.”

@CHICOPHEONIX noted:

“The same man who said electricity is too cheap and now we can’t even keep our lights on.”

@LC72851758 added:

“He’s saying this from the point of privilege. Just making it easier for his business and interests.”

@Khozakzd stated:

“Borders were already here. Our ancestors used rivers as borders. When you cross the river, you enter someone's land, and you have to go to the King or Induna of that land and ask permission to stay on that land. There's no such thing as there were no boundaries. Kings had boundaries.”

@MoafrikaKe noted:

“People with business interests will always push the borderless Africa narrative. It’s getting obvious each time we hear them give speeches, trying to ridicule patriots with concerns about limited resources and safety at most.”

Other stories about Motsepe

Briefly News reported that Dr Motsepe has been in the news of late for various reasons.

Dr Motsepe welcomed investigations into corruption at CAF, but football lovers were not impressed with his statement.

The CAF President's latest business move has strengthened his position as one of South Africa’s most powerful businessmen.

Dr Motsepe said that the African National Congress had honest, capable leaders, but many didn't agree with his sentiment.

Source: Briefly News