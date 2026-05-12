Dr Patrice Motsepe has come out in defence of the African National Congress (ANC) amid recent criticisms the party has faced

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president called for unity in South Africa, stressing that no party can address all challenges

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Motsepe's claims, sharing sceptical reactions to his claims about capable leaders

Dr Patrice Motsepe claimed that the ANC has capable and honest leaders, sparking sceptical comments online. Image: DjelicS/ Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KENYA - Dr Patrice Motsepe has come out in defence of the African National Congress, saying that the party was home to capable, honest people who were committed to the growth and development of the country.

Dr Motsepe made the comments in response to a question by political correspondent Thando Maeko at the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) president’s comments come at a time when the ANC has been under pressure following the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding Phala Phala. The court found that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report in 2022 into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm.

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The ANC used its majority at the time to vote against the report, thereby stopping any potential impeachment of the president.

Dr Motsepe believes the ANC is being unfairly harshly judged

Speaking about whether he would be available for a political role, the billionaire businessman shifted his focus to the ANC, saying that he believed that some commentators have been unfair to the ANC in particular.

“The ANC has never had difficulties in identifying and bringing to the fore very good, honest, capable leaders who are committed to the growth and development of our country.

He added that it wasn’t just the ANC, as across the country, there were other political parties that had leaders who were genuinely committed to making South Africa a better place.

Dr Patrice Motsepe is confident that the ANC has capable, honest leaders. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Dr Motsepe wants South Africans to unite

Going back to the question about whether he was available, the CAF president added that he had a duty to make a humble contribution to a country that made him and his family what they are. He noted, however, that the contribution didn’t have to come through politics.

“I think what our country needs more than ever is to try and unite and try and bring our people together because I don't think any single political party can deal with the serious challenges and difficulties that confront our country.”

South Africans respond to Dr Motsepe’s comments

Social media users weighed in on his comments, with some questioning his claims about the ANC having capable and honest leaders, while others noted that he avoided answering the question.

@SiyamtandaCapa asked:

“Can he name these people?”

@DonBrunoski questioned:

“Where are they? If they are so capable, what happened? All these so-called clever and capable people shouldn't be hiding in a cellar. Time to come out and do what they think they are capable of doing. I doubt they are capable because SA is bankrupt.”

@Boyzin90 said:

“This one will never run for president of South Africa. He has too many skeletons.”

@Sinda_Umphe stated:

“Leave him to his businesses. The question was ‘Are you available?’, and he chose not to answer it. He’s not an honest person.”

@_FundiswaZ claimed:

“Even he doesn’t believe what he is saying.”

@TelloMath2 said:

“Of course, he can only see the small good the ANC does because the bad that the ANC has done doesn’t affect him and his family.”

@Sbudamoore stated:

“This guy answers questions like a seasoned politician.”

@SACricketLover1 added:

“That's a waffling and meandering way of saying no.”

@KgothatsoKomane asked:

“Honest and capable? Like Cyril?”

Nomvula Mokonyane denies the presence of Motsepe campaign

Briefly News reported that Nomvula Mokonyane commented on rumours that Dr Motsepe was campaigning to be the next ANC president.

The CAF President is reportedly open to the idea of contesting the race to replace Cyril Ramaphosa in 2027, but he has denied this.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mokonyane's statement, with many reminding her of her Bosasa corruption allegations.

Source: Briefly News