Nomvula Mokonyane weighed in on rumours that Dr Patrice Motsepe was campaigning to be the next African National Congress (ANC) president

The CAF President is reportedly open to the idea of contesting the race to replace Cyril Ramaphosa in 2027, but he has denied these claims

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mokonyane's statement, with many reminding her of her Bosasa corruption allegations

Nomvula Mokonyane denies that there was a Motsepe campaign within the ANC, insisting that the party had bigger issues to deal with. Image: MYANC (X)/ Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Nomvula Mokonyane has insisted that there’s no such thing as the ‘Motsepe Campaign’ within the African National Congress (ANC).

The Deputy Secretary General of the ANC made the comments while speaking on the sidelines of the SG’s visit to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 29 April 2026.

Speculation has been rife that Dr Patrice Motsepe could contest for ANC presidency at the party's 2027 Elective Conference.

Mokonyane dismisses reports of a Motsepe campaign

Speaking to the media, Mokonyane insisted that there were no succession battles within the party, saying that it did not entertain personality-driven contests.

“Firstly, there is nothing in the ANC called the Motsepe campaign. Don’t ever bring foreign tendencies to the ANC. It’s an ANC. We don’t have something called Motsepe campaign, nor do we have personality contestation. It’s not a beauty contest,” Mokonyane said.

She added that leadership debates were not a current priority for the organisation, saying that the party was focused on rebuilding its structures and governance at the local level.

“We are preoccupied with fixing local government. We are preoccupied with reviewing the work of our local government people,” she said

Could Dr Motsepe contest the ANC presidency?

Despite denying that he had any intention of running for the party presidency, rumours continue to swirl that the CAF President could enter the race.

Rumours first surfaced in 2025 when some outlets reported that some within the ANC approached Motsepe to run for party president. In early 2026, a professionally branded website was launched, openly promoting Motsepe for the ANC leadership. Motsepe publicly rejected the claims, while the ANC also condemned early campaigning.

The ANC will elect a new leader to replace Cyril Ramaphosa in 2027. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

South Africans react to Mokonyane’s denial

Social media users weighed in on Mokonyane’s statement, and while some expressed doubt, others commented on the fact that the Zondo Commission recommended that Mokonyane should be prosecuted on charges of corruption in connection with allegations that she accepted bribes from Bosasa.

Philippe Sydney Lionnet asked:

“The Aston Martin Bosasa is parked at home?”

Marianne Goulden stated:

“As long as there's no Nomvula campaign. Her with the Aston Martin, free meat and booze and spending money from Bosasa.”

Deva Pillay said:

“Don't worry about the succession, start worrying about Bosasa. The hawks are coming after you, too. It’s not over.”

Xolani Dave Mandi said about the campaign:

“I am sure there is one. It will come out very soon.”

@BigGuy63247490 stated:

“You are the last person to say anything about the ANC because you still have a cloud hanging over your head from the Zondo Commission. You can go around fooling people, but very few will fall for your lies.”

@UKahts asked:

“When is this Bosasa beneficiary going to jail?”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi discusses Dr Motsepe's potential campaign

Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighed in on reports that Motsepe was running for the ANC presidency.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dr Ndlozi shared reasons why Motsepe would not make a great ANC president.

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some agreeing with Ndlozi’s analysis while others disagreed.

Source: Briefly News