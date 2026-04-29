Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, addressed reports about the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Media reports indicated that the Commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, did not have funds for the six-month extension

South Africans took to social media to share mixed reactions to the minister's post on X and the way she addressed the news as well

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi denied that the Madlanga Commission had no funds to continue its work. Image: G20 SA/ Flickr

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is fully funded.

That’s according to Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, who indicated that reports stating otherwise were fake.

Eyewitness News previously reported that the Justice Department said it did not have enough money to cover the costs of the six-month extension of the Commission.

Minister Kubayi rejects the lack of funds claim

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Justice Minister shared a screenshot of the article with the words FAKE over it. She also stated that the commission was fully funded.

This, even though the article, and one done by eNCA, quoted the minister in saying that the department approached the Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, to secure more funding to cover the next six months.

Commission extended by six months

The Commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system, was originally due to wrap up proceedings by 17 March 2026.

President Cyril Ramaphosa then granted it an extension, pushing the deadline for the final report to be submitted by 31 August 2026.

It was set up following allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi in July 2025. The KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner alleged that senior officials within the justice system had some involvement with criminal cartels.

He also claimed that Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, disbanded the Political Killings Task Team to shield individuals like Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

South Africans debate Minister Kubayi’s post

Social media users weighed in on the minister’s post, and while some expressed relief that the Commission had enough funds, others questioned why she didn’t release an official statement disputing the claims.

@TaperaEmmanuel stated:

“You did well, Minister, by responding to this.”

@JThundy said:

“What a relief. We were aggrieved. Life without the Madlanga Commission would be unbearable.”

@osmaseko added:

“Danko Minister, now please tell His Excellency President Ramaphosa that we would like him to extend the scope and period up to the next general elections, thanks. That would be his excellent legacy.”

@Vaccinations13 said:

“Please be realistic, minister. It's not fake, but you were testing the waters, and it backfired.”

@Dodlonkie agreed:

“This is your modus operandi. Throw it out there to gauge people's reaction. If it backfires, then claim fake news. ANC e re dira bana.”

@shshangase_6835 asked:

“How are we going to know if this one is not a fake, too? I don't trust anything that comes from today's ANC.”

@Jeremy991999303 exclaimed:

“We will screenshot this. Tell the cadres to keep their paws off the Madlanga budget. We are cleaning house.”

@Sandas375mx asked:

“Can you please give us a full, proper statement. You are working for the whole government, Ma'am.”

@VictorWinsAgain agreed:

“Release proper communication, mama and stop taking chances.”

Cyril Ramaphosa vows full implementation of Commission findings

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa vowed to fully implement the findings of the Madlanga Commission.

The President made the promise in his New Year's message to the nation, as the country welcomed 2026.

South Africans weighed in on the president's promise, with many expressing doubt that he would keep his word.

Source: Briefly News