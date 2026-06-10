Murdah Bongz was recently treated to a cosy dinner with his close family members to celebrate his birthday

After a whirlwind of scandals in the past few months, the DJ/ producer finally let his hair down and enjoyed himself surrounded by the people he loves

Footage from his birthday celebration surfaced online, with many fans expressing admiration for Murdah's wife, DJ Zinhle, for her unwavering support for her hubby

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Murdah Bongz enjoyed a private birthday dinner with his loved ones. Images: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

Award-winning DJ and music producer Murdah Bongz officially stepped into his late thirties in the most peaceful way possible. The Mohigan Sun hitmaker marked his 39th birthday on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, opting for a serene, low-key celebration surrounded by his loving family.

After navigating a whirlwind of online scandals over the past few months, the celebrated producer finally had the perfect opportunity to cool down, spending his special day wrapped in the warmth and unwavering support of his supportive wife, DJ Zinhle, their daughter, Asante, and other loved ones. The comment section suggested that Lynn Forbes, the mother of late rapper AKA, was also in attendance.

A video posted on DJ Zinhle’s Instagram account gave fans a peek into their private world, showcasing their family gathered around a beautifully set dinner table. The room was bathed in a peaceful, candle-lit ambience, creating a deeply relaxing atmosphere for the hardworking musician.

As the family sang the traditional birthday song to the birthday boy, little Asante sat affectionately on her father's lap, showing the incredibly close bond the father-daughter duo shares.

Murdah Bongz was treated to a cosy birthday dinner with DJ Zinhle and their loved ones. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The cosy and private setting was far different from Murdah Bongz's previous birthday bashes. Long-time followers of the celebrity couple will remember his milestone 37th birthday in 2024, which was an absolute grand affair. That year, DJ Zinhle completely pulled out all the stops, treating her husband with a massive, star-studded surprise party where she famously gifted him a luxury vintage car. However, for his 39th trip around the sun, the quiet night in was exactly what the doctor ordered.

The relaxing family dinner arrived just days after Murdah and Zinhle touched down back in South Africa from a trip to Namibia. The couple had travelled across the border to shut down the stage for Vault by Morda, and after such a demanding performance schedule, the peaceful birthday dinner provided the perfect opportunity for them to refresh and recalibrate.

Watch the footage from Murdah Bongz' birthday dinner below.

Social media reacts to Murdah Bongz' birthday celebration

As footage of the sweet family celebration circulated across social media, fans and industry peers flooded timelines with heartfelt birthday wishes, with many expressing their deep admiration for DJ Zinhle for her consistent, unwavering support of her husband.

Khumology said:

"How beautiful is this! His daughter is an identical copy."

khomotjo240 wrote:

"To those who wished our best couple to break up; the devil is a liar! We love you, Zibongz."

penelopevilakati posted:

"I love this for you, Zinhle."

KhananiShingan1 admired:

"Zinhle and AKA’s mom have mastered coparenting."

Musa Mseleku's dance video causes a stir

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku dancing in a viral video.

After his fifth wife, Samke Khwela, went viral for her nightclub video, fans expected the controversial polygamist to blow his lid; however, his response to the clip caught many people by surprise.

Source: Briefly News