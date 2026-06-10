A Drakensberg tour guide has gone viral after sharing how a six-month prison sentence for trafficking illegal marijuana completely transformed his life path

Following his release, the 21-year veteran guide harnessed his knowledge of the local mountain passes to establish a thriving mountain tourism business

Viewers were moved by the transformation, with many calling for his life story to be documented in a feature film

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Travel content creator @whereisjessica shared an interview with local tour guide Caiphus Mthabela. Image: @zulu_mountain_tours

Source: Instagram

A Drakensberg tour guide has captured the hearts of many after opening up about how a past criminal record paved the way for his successful tourism business. In a video shared on Instagram by @whereisjessica on 9 April 2026, Caiphus Dilizamagugu Mthabela detailed his transition from smuggling contraband across the mountains to guiding international tourists through them.

Caiphus explained that after finishing his matric exams in 1996, he spent over a year searching for employment in Johannesburg to support his family. Facing an absolute lack of opportunities, he turned to smuggling illegal marijuana from Lesotho through the rugged Drakensberg passes in 1998. His operation, however, came to an abrupt halt on 11 March 2000, when police apprehended him with a large shipment in Ladysmith, leading to a six-month prison sentence.

Drakensberg tour guide shares his story

Upon his release from jail, Caiphus discovered that local initiatives were beginning to train community members at the Mnweni Cultural and Hiking Centre. Realising that his smuggling days had given him knowledge of the mountain passes, he joined the program in 2002. By 2015, he officially registered his own independent company, Zulu Mountain Tours. Today, his enterprise employs 20 local individuals who work as porters and auxiliary guides.

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Watch the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi calls for a documentary for the local hero

The video resonated with many viewers who filled the comment section with praise for the entrepreneur's resilience. Many travellers who had previously used his services vouched for his professionalism, describing him as an amazing and knowledgeable guide. Some asked Jessica for Caiphus’s direct business contact details so they could book upcoming excursions. Others said that his life story was so interesting that it deserves to be turned into a professional movie or a full-length television documentary

The thriving local enterprise now provides employment opportunities for many community members. Image: @zulu_mountain_tours

Source: Instagram

User @omphitlhetsemooki said:

"Our guide in 2015❤️. Such an amazing guide."

User @sesi_mbatha asked:

"Hi, how do we get hold of him? His WhatsApp number is not on his bio. Please assist here or via DM if possible."

User @grown.ocean commented:

"What a great story! I always love it when people can reframe past choices that maybe weren’t the “ideal” route, not as regrets or mistakes, but as paving stones on the journey. (It’s actually one of the aspects of the book Wild that I liked the best.) And these things are possible when people aren’t relentlessly punished for the things they did to survive."

User @sifundo_kweyama added:

"This is a great man. Big shoutout to him ❤️."

User @_yourmissunshine_angel commented:

"This is beautiful! You’ll always be led to what is yours! It may not seem so now, but it’ll all fall into place. Believe what’s revealed to you, kneel when you do too 🥹🙏May his cup be filled always."

User @ thembartiztikndlovu said:

"Incredible story, we need a movie @netflix @primevideo @appletv."

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Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News