CAF President Patrice Motsepe addressed journalists in Johannesburg on Wednesday about his political future

Speculation about a presidential bid intensified after ANC delegates wore 'PM27' T-shirts at a party gathering

Motsepe, who holds an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion, addressed both local and global leadership rumours

CAF President Patrice Motsepe has shut down talk of running for South Africa's presidency in 2027. Image: Sayed Hassan/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe has publicly shut down speculation linking him to South Africa's presidency, stating he has no intention of entering the country's political arena.

The 64-year-old businessman and football administrator addressed journalists in Johannesburg on Wednesday. He stressed that South Africa already has a wealth of capable leaders and that his presence in politics is neither necessary nor desired.

Motsepe Rules Out FIFA Role Too

Beyond dismissing a South African presidential bid, Motsepe also ruled out any pursuit of the FIFA presidency once Gianni Infantino steps down. He said his full attention remains on his duties as CAF president, a role he is expected to retain until 2029.

Motsepe acknowledged that some people have continued to speculate about his political ambitions despite his consistent denials. He added that he has no interest in aligning himself with any political faction or succession campaign within the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

Patrice Motsepe gives final word on South Africa presidency race. Image: cafonline.com

Source: UGC

'PM27' Campaign Fuelled Speculation

The denials follow a surge in conjecture that gathered momentum in December, when a group of ANC delegates arrived at a party meeting wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan "PM27." This was widely interpreted as a show of support for a Motsepe presidential run.

The broader ANC succession debate has intensified as the party grapples with its declining electoral performance, which pushed it into a coalition government following recent elections. President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose second term runs until 2029, has also faced heightened scrutiny over a scandal involving the alleged theft of approximately $4 million from his private game farm.

Motsepe, who founded African Rainbow Minerals, carries an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion according to Forbes. In 2012, he became the first Black South African to feature on Forbes' global billionaire list. He also owns Mamelodi Sundowns, among the most decorated football clubs on the African continent.

Despite the mounting conjecture, Motsepe has been unequivocal: his priorities lie in football governance and business, not the presidency.

Hugo Broos contract extension sparks fresh SAFA clarification

Briefly News previously reported that SAFA was forced to dismiss fresh reports claiming Hugo Broos had already agreed to a new contract to remain Bafana Bafana coach.

The football association described the claims as false, marking the second time in less than two weeks it had to address speculation surrounding the Belgian's future.

Source: Briefly News