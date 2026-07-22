CAF President Patrice Motsepe addressed reporters in Sandton on Wednesday about his future in football leadership

Motsepe, who was re-elected for a second CAF term in 2025, made a firm declaration about how long he intends to serve

The South African billionaire also weighed in on speculation linking him to a bid for the FIFA presidency

Patrice Motsepe has confirmed he will leave his post as CAF President in 2029, ending speculation about a third term. Image: CAF_media

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — CAF President Patrice Motsepe used a press conference in Sandton on Wednesday to put an end to mounting speculation about his future in football administration, delivering an unequivocal message on both his tenure at the Confederation of African Football and a possible tilt at the FIFA presidency.

Motsepe, who first assumed the CAF presidency in March 2021 after being elected unopposed, was returned for a second term in 2025. He will vacate the role when that term concludes in 2029 and said no amount of persuasion would alter that decision.

"There are certain things you should never be persuaded about. And nobody is going to persuade me to spend more than two terms as CAF president," he told those gathered at the Sandton briefing.

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Motsepe Backs Infantino Over FIFA Run

Rumours linking the South African billionaire and former Mamelodi Sundowns owner to a FIFA presidency challenge have circulated in football circles, but Motsepe made his position plain. He threw his weight behind incumbent Gianni Infantino, describing the FIFA president as a dependable ally of the African continent.

"I personally support Infantino, he is a good friend, a loyal friend," Motsepe said.

"He is loyal to Africa. I come from a different background — when people have been loyal to you, you never stab them in the back."

He further dismissed the notion that FIFA required his leadership at its helm, pointing to the strength of existing candidates and officeholders.

"FIFA doesn't need me. There are other people who are very good and who do a good job.

"We have to be careful that we don't start focusing too much on certain individuals. Everybody makes a contribution," he said.

African Football's Growing Ambitions

Motsepe's remarks came against the backdrop of encouraging performances by African nations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CAF is also eyeing structural growth, with plans to expand the Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams at the 2027 edition under consideration.

Source: Briefly News