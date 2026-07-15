President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson has commented on the situation surrounding Advocate Andrea Johnson

Vincent Magwenya noted that Ramaphosa was monitoring the situation and was concerned by what was happening

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the President's comments, but many were impressed by his stance

President Cyril Ramaphosa is concerned about the situation surrounding Andrea Johnson. Image: @Abramjee/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa is closely watching developments at the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), specifically around its head, Andrea Johnson.

Johnson has been in the news of late following allegations made against her before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Johnson failed to appear before the Commission on Monday, 13 July 2026, after being hospitalised, leaving the president waiting for her testimony.

Reports have since surfaced that Johnson is considering resigning from the post as the pressure continues to mount.

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The presidency addresses the rumours

Speaking about the rumours and recent developments, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa was concerned about the situation.

He told the media that the President was keeping a close eye on speculation around Johnson potentially resigning, but stopped short of announcing any immediate intervention.

"Our view in that regard is that we're monitoring developments and, should the president reach a point where he activates some form of due process in response to the issues that are transpiring at IDAC, we will communicate that at an appropriate time," he said.

South Africans demand action

The announcement drew sharp criticism from social media users who felt that monitoring the situation was insufficient.

@Thokoza88288017 wrote:

"Being concerned is useless. That's his appointee. He has the power to put Andrea on special leave."

@rikhotsomuzric echoed the sentiment:

"Concerned but not acting. It’s useless."

@Mageba6345 questioned the president's priorities:

"And the President is not concerned about the revelations coming from Madlanga about Crime Intelligence? Neh, Cyril needs a microscopic eye."

@Xoh_Gazu appealed for urgency:

"Let's hope the president will act swiftly after what has transpired regarding IDAC."

@sicelo_mbuyisa asked simply:

"Is he not shocked?"

Dereleen James mocks 'sick' Madlanga witnesses

Briefly News reported that ActionSA's Dereleen James shared her thoughts about Advocate Andrea Johnson's hospitalisation.

The party's Member of Parliament poked fun at the fact that so many witnesses suddenly got sick before they were due to testify.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the ActionSA member's post about Johnson, with many sharing their own hilarious takes.

Source: Briefly News