• Investigating Directorate Against Corruption head Advocate Andrea Johnson is reportedly considering her future at the unit

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• President Ramaphosa was already scrutinising Johnson's fitness to hold office before her Madlanga Commission appearance

• The IDAC head was hospitalised ahead of her Commission appearance, where she was set to address allegations made against her

Andrea Johnson is reportedly considering resigning as IDAC head. Image: Central News

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Advocate Andrea Johnson is reportedly considering stepping down from her position after sources close to the matter confirmed she had been recommended for suspension pending a formal inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Johnson, the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC), has been at the centre of scrutiny following allegations made against her before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Johnson’s failure to appear before the Commission to address the allegations raised further questions and even drew the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Johnson reportedly signals intention to resign

According to award-winning journalist Qaanitah Hunter, Johnson was weighing a resignation as the prospect of an official inquiry loomed over her tenure.

Well-placed sources indicated that Johnson communicated a willingness to resign effective 1 August 2026, subject to a three-month notice period. However, President Cyril Ramaphosa has not formally received or accepted the offer. Presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya declined to comment on the matter.

It is understood that Ramaphosa had been considering instituting an inquiry into Johnson's fitness to hold office even before her scheduled appearance before the Madlanga Commission. Recommendations were also made that she be suspended in the interim, given the volume of allegations directed at her and IDAC under her leadership, and to allow her time to clear her name.

Source: Briefly News