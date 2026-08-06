EFF leader Julius Malema clashed with ANC MP Cameron Dugmore during a parliamentary committee meeting on impeachment applications

Malema withdrew a racial slur after the chairperson intervened but refused to drop his characterisation of Dugmore as a white supremacist

Dugmore responded by invoking his struggle credentials, stating he had no need to defend his record against Malema's remarks

Julius Malema and Cameron Dugmore clashed in Parliament. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica and @MYANC

Source: Twitter

PARLIAMENT — Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and ANC MP Cameron Dugmore clashed sharply during a parliamentary committee meeting convened to consider applications to the impeachment committee, with the exchange escalating into a dispute over race and parliamentary decorum.

The confrontation began when Dugmore raised a point of order, objecting to Malema addressing fellow committee members by their first names rather than following standard parliamentary conventions. Malema, who recently slammed March and March, rejected Dugmore's intervention, declaring he held no respect for white supremacists and accusing Dugmore of harbouring a sense of racial superiority.

The chairperson stepped in to restore order, requesting that Malema withdraw two specific statements: his use of Minister Ntshavheni's first name and his characterisation of Dugmore as a racist.

Malema refuses to back down fully

Malema agreed to withdraw the first-name reference to Minister Ntshavheni. On the second point, he accepted the instruction to drop the word "racist" but stood firm on describing Dugmore as a white supremacist, arguing the term was not in breach of parliamentary rules.

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Dugmore invokes his struggle history

Dugmore responded directly, telling the committee he had participated in the liberation struggle before Malema was born and had no intention of defending his personal record. He also raised concerns that remarks directed at him on the basis of his skin colour had not been adequately addressed by the chairperson. The chairperson closed the exchange by instructing all members to observe parliamentary decorum, after which committee proceedings resumed.

Watch the full parliamentary exchange that sparked the debate:

Netizens call Julius Malema out

The incident drew significant reaction on social media.

@MyBeulahLand wrote:

"When Malema can't 'win' an argument, he makes it a racial issue — a childish tantrum."

@Siscayla123 added:

"Malema will go down as a flop. It's such a pity. This nonsense just eats away at any credibility he had left."

@Dumisani2121671 commented:

"Malema is feeling the heat of going to prison. He is frustrated and getting angry each day."

@DamaraGumbi said:

"A debate should not at all times involve insults and anger, leading to race and tribalism: that level is unbecoming."

@LangaMlung77634 said:

"Malema is fast losing credibility. He behaves like someone with deep-seated issues that he tries to project onto others."

Julius Malema trolls Ntsikii Mazwai

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Malema's press briefing held in Sandton on July 31, where he commented on podcasters entering politics, specifically targeting Ntsiki Mazwai's mayoral bid for the City of Johannesburg. His remarks stirred debate and left many questioning the implications of his criticisms, particularly towards the influence of popular media on South African youth.

Source: Briefly News