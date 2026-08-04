Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma alleged that vote-buying took place openly at the ANC's 2022 National Conference at Nasrec

The former Cabinet minister specifically named Fikile Mbalula as having distributed money at a clinic during the conference

Dlamini-Zuma also claimed that half a billion rand was found in someone's room on the first morning of the conference

ANC SG Fikile Mbalula (left) and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (right). Images: Waldo Swiegers and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has made explosive allegations that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula openly distributed money to delegates at the party's 2022 National Conference at Nasrec in order to secure votes.

The former Cabinet minister raised the claims during an interview with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on the African Renaissance Podcast, where she spoke about internal democracy, elective conferences, and leadership contests within the governing party.

Mbalula named in vote-buying claims

Dlamini-Zuma alleged that financial influence played a decisive role in the outcome of the 2022 conference, with money reportedly handed out at a clinic on the conference grounds. She said the funds were intended to support Mbalula's successful bid for Secretary-General and President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as ANC president.

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"Money has played a big role in the ANC. Mbalula was handing out money at the clinic," she said.

She added that the alleged conduct was not concealed from those present.

"It was not a secret that Mbalula was dishing out money."

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Half a billion rand allegedly found at conference

Dlamini-Zuma went further, alleging that on the first morning of the 2022 ANC conference, half a billion rand was found in somebody's room.

She said both delegates and conference workers were aware of the alleged vote-buying.

"Money was used. We all know. We all saw it at the ANC's 2022 National Conference."

Dlamini-Zuma also raised broader concerns about whether leaders elected through financial inducements could exercise independent judgement once in office.

Dlamini-Zuma has contested senior ANC leadership positions on two occasions without success. She narrowly lost the ANC presidency to Ramaphosa at the party's 2017 National Conference and was unsuccessful in her bid for the deputy presidency in 2007.

At the time of publication, Mbalula had not publicly responded to the allegations.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma defies AND orders

Briefly News also reported that Dlamini-Zuma defied the African National Congress (ANC)'s order to vote against the Section 89 panel's Phala Phala report and save President Cyril Ramaphosa from the impeachment process. The defiant ANC member decided not to toe the party line and voted in favour of the report, a decision she does not regret. South Africans were impressed by her actions to defy the ANC's orders and voted against the party's mandate.

Source: Briefly News