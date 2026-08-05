Mandisi Sindo shared a video on Facebook showing himself withdrawing money from a Chinese ATM using his Capitec card

The ATM responded entirely in Chinese, leaving Sindo navigating the process with no English prompts

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and surprise at seeing a local bank card working in China

Pictures sourced from Mandisi Sindo's Facebook account. Images: Mandisi Sindo

Source: Facebook

A South African man gave Mzansi something to talk about after showing his Capitec bank card working at an ATM in China.

Mandisi Sindo posted the Facebook reel on 4 August 2026, captioned: “Capitec is Global! Dr Disi Capitecing in China” The video quickly caught fire in the comments.

In the clip, Sindo walks viewers through the withdrawal process at a Chinese ATM. The catch? Every prompt on the screen is in Chinese, and the machine speaks back in Chinese too. He navigates the whole thing step by step, making it clear this was uncharted territory for him and, judging by the reaction, for most of his followers as well.

Capitec goes the distance

What made the video land so well was the relatability of the moment. Many South Africans have wondered whether their local bank cards would hold up abroad, let alone in China. Sindo’s video answered that question in the most entertaining way possible.

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One detail that got people talking was the ATM dispensing the cash before returning the card, a sequence that felt backwards to most South Africans used to getting their card back first.

Watch Mandisi Sindo use his Capitec card at a Chinese ATM below:

Mzansi reacts to the Chinese ATM adventure

South Africans in the comments were thoroughly entertained:

@Brandon Makwidi Mogolomotho said:

“I would forget the card every time, why is it giving money first then card afterwards?”

@Madonsela Benito wrote:

“So you were taking chances by using Chinese at first?”

More stories involving South Africans abroad

A South African woman living in the USA posted a TikTok claiming South Africans abroad are under attack for their nationality.

A woman posted a TikTok video of herself while abroad showing people how much she missed her home country.

A white South African man abroad stopped to answer questions about his identity.

Source: Briefly News