A white South African man abroad stopped to answer questions about his identity. Content creator MrGhanaBoy KDB shared the video on Instagram on 5 May 2026, and Mzansi could not stop watching. The man’s answer about who he is left South Africans swelling with national pride.

Screenshots taken from the interview clip. Images: MrGhanaBoy KDB

Source: Instagram

His roots are a mix of Lebanese and Welsh heritage, but that is not how he defines himself. He called himself an African before anything else, and he explained exactly why.

Africa is in his blood

Born and raised in South Africa, the man said Africa never leaves a person once it gets into their blood. He was not shy about saying he is a super proud South African, either.

He went on to paint a vivid picture of what South Africa really looks like from the inside. Black, white, coloured, and Indian, he described one nation committed to a shared future.

He pointed to the Springboks as living proof of that unity. The rugby world champions carry players of every background, and South Africans cheer for all of them equally.

He encouraged people to visit South Africa and see the rainbow nation for themselves. His message was simple: South Africa is one race, a rainbow race, and that is something worth celebrating.

South Africans in the comments agreed and said the clip made them deeply proud of where they come from.

Watch the interview here:

Mzansi weighs in

@luvuyo_situmane commented:

“I'm a South African, and I'm proud to say he is my big brother regardless of his skin colour.”

@scape_uk1 said:

“He's a super South African.”

Source: Briefly News