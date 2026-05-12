“Why Traumatise the Boy?”: Logan Family Spends the Night in SA’s Most Haunted Hotel in TikTok Video
A South African-American family based in Cape Town checked into the Lord Milner Hotel in Matjiesfontein for a night they will not forget. The Logan family, known online as Africanamericanfam, vlogged their experience in a YouTube video posted on 9 May 2026. They called it the creepiest place they had ever stayed.
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The family booked the room where a bride reportedly took her own life on her wedding day. Matjiesfontein is a small Karoo town known for its ghost stories and crumbling abandoned buildings. The Logans said some guests had fled the hotel after being overwhelmed by fear.
When the Karoo comes alive at night
The family was still wide awake at nearly 3 in the morning after hearing strange noises they could not explain. They admitted they were not sure whether something else was in the room with them.
South Africans flooded the comments with reactions to the family’s Karoo adventure. Many were surprised that the family had discovered one of the country’s most chilling destinations. Others said Matjiesfontein had been unsettling visitors for a very long time.
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Watch the skit in the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the family's adventure
Lee Peacock commented:
“Ah! I have been there a few times with my groups, and no scary encounters were had, but then again, I am a deep sleeper.”
Lizette Frans said:
“Oh no, guys, you scare my boy, that's not funny, shame. 😭”
Angie_senorita06 wrote:
“I've been to this hotel. 😂 It looks very scary.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za