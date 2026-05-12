A South African-American family based in Cape Town checked into the Lord Milner Hotel in Matjiesfontein for a night they will not forget. The Logan family, known online as Africanamericanfam, vlogged their experience in a YouTube video posted on 9 May 2026. They called it the creepiest place they had ever stayed.

Logan family gave an intro before checking into the hotel. Image: Logan Family

Source: Youtube

The family booked the room where a bride reportedly took her own life on her wedding day. Matjiesfontein is a small Karoo town known for its ghost stories and crumbling abandoned buildings. The Logans said some guests had fled the hotel after being overwhelmed by fear.

When the Karoo comes alive at night

The family was still wide awake at nearly 3 in the morning after hearing strange noises they could not explain. They admitted they were not sure whether something else was in the room with them.

South Africans flooded the comments with reactions to the family’s Karoo adventure. Many were surprised that the family had discovered one of the country’s most chilling destinations. Others said Matjiesfontein had been unsettling visitors for a very long time.

Watch the skit in the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the family's adventure

Lee Peacock commented:

“Ah! I have been there a few times with my groups, and no scary encounters were had, but then again, I am a deep sleeper.”

Lizette Frans said:

“Oh no, guys, you scare my boy, that's not funny, shame. 😭”

Angie_senorita06 wrote:

“I've been to this hotel. 😂 It looks very scary.”

Source: Briefly News