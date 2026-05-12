Soapie fans were recently thrilled to discover that actors Tebogo Sefora and Kamo Letsosa are dating in real life

Sefora and Letsosa are famously known for their roles in House of Zwide and Smoke & Mirrors

The pair recently celebrated each other by posting videos and photos on their social media pages

'Smoke & Mirrors' Mamiki Confirms Relationship with 'House of Zwide's Thato

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actor Tebogo Sefora, who plays the role of Thato in House of Zwide is reportedly dating actress Kamo Letsosa who played Mamiki opposite Meshack Mavuso in Smoke & Mirrors.

Sefora stars opposite actors Nefisa Mkhabela and Thato Dithebe, who are reportedly a couple in House of Zwide and real life.

The former Smoke & Mirrors actress wished her boyfriend a happy birthday on her TikTok account.

"Happy! Happy birthday my person… o gole, o gole, (May you grow and grow). 🎉🎉🥳🥳🥳🎈🎈🎈@tebogo_sefora-M ❤️💕🫶🏽, she wrote.

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The House of Zwide actor also wished Letsotsa a happy birthday on his TikTok account with a video.

He captioned the post: "@Kamoo Letsosa happy birthday muntu wam🎊🎉🥂😘..😉🎂."

Soapie fans comment on their relationship

Elvinah EL said:

"Mamikie my love... bathong yooo marato fela😊🥰."

Nikki rene wrote:

"My 2 favourite actors, ndiyanithanda guys."

Greatness reacted:

"Kamo, but nna I love mamiki hlee alow use Mamikister, yoh I love what I am seeing, la tswanelana (you look good together) straight. 🥰🥰🤭🤭❤️❤️More ♥️♥️♥️to both of you."

Comfie responded:

"Mamister woow nice couple happy birthday."

HopeTsiane@20 commented:

"Mamikies hle 🤣🤣keoratela (I love) your jokes. Keo rata strong babes and yes you guys look good together, why not? 👌👌."

Graced..Tanya🤭 said:

"Hawu mamista how could you keep such a secret chomza?"

Kudzi Amanda replied:

"The way I love both of you. 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰Mamiki you are the reason I watch Smoke & Mirrors. I am sending happy belated birthday to him from Zim 🥰."

Prie😘 responded:

"I love you guys🥰."

Ntombentsha❤️ commented:

"Oh my mamiki no thato😍I love them together💖I didn't know you guys are a couple😁."

Bri reacted:

"You look alike 🥺. Howu that's Mamister beautiful couple happy birthday you 🥳🥳🥳."

GTIC Family Twins said:

"A hole a lekane le rena, (May he grow and be as big as us).💯 Happy birthday 🎉 to him."

Lesegomakhoba2 responded:

"Helang 😳🤣Mamiki ay laeshapa low-key shame. Mgotsi haikhona di actor tsa mannete ,this is sweet love it for both of you 🥰."

Mmasechaba reacted:

"Happiest birthday to you. 🎉🎈🎈 You are my favorite couple from today. I didn't know yaz. yooh Mamista watla wa bale lekunutu man. le a tshwanelana," (You look good together).

Comfie commented:

"Mamister, woow nice couple happy birthday."

'Smoke & Mirrors' Mamiki Confirms Relationship with 'House of Zwide's Thato

Source: Twitter

House of Zwide actors Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma get m, SA comments on photos and video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite actors Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma, who played husband and wife in House of Zwide, had officially tied the knot in real life.

The popular pair shared videos and photos of their traditional wedding ceremony on their Instagram accounts over the weekend.

House of Zwide fans congratulated the actors on social media on Sunday, 3 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News