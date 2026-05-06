House of Zwide fans reckon actors Nefisa Mkhabela and Thato Dithebe are dating in real life

Mkhabela and Dithebe play lovers, Ona and Neo on the eTV telenovela

Fans of the fashion telenovela commented on the latest photo of the actors on social media

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'House of Zwide' stars Nefisa Mkhabela and Thato Dithebe spark dating rumours. Images: PhilMphela and TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

Actors Nefisa Mkhabela and Thato Dithebe, who play lovers Ona and Neo in House of Zwide, sparked dating rumours this week when their photo was shared on social media.

Mkhabela previously trended on social media when she bid farewell to her on-screen and off-screen close friend, Shalate Sekhabi, who played the role of Shoki Zwide.

The former Champions actor Thato Dithebe impressed South Africans on social media when he revealed that he obtained his bachelor's degree in Science Engineering at Wits University.

Social media user @khananiShingan1 asked on her X account on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, if the actors are a couple in real life, after a photo of them in matching outfits was shared on X.

According to social media rumours, the pair were spotted at Shalate Sekhabi and Wanda Zuma's, who played husband and wife on the eTV telenovela.

Fashion designer Tomi Rikhotso shared a photo of the actors wearing matching outfits on his X account on 6 May 2026.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald said on his X account on Wednesday, 6 May 2026, that House of Zwide actors, who are couples on the show, end up dating in real life.

House of Zwide fans gush over Mkhabela and Dithebe

@PaleFlowermco said:

"Abasebahle, your work is unmatched, Tomi."

@amazing060877 replied:

"Ona and Neo from House of Zwide are dating in real life."

@missxoz wrote:

"I'm starting a rumour chomi, i'll use this as evidence."

@BongsMahlangu_ responded:

"I knew they were beautiful together outside of HOZ, the work of your hands."

@TomiRikhotso reacted:

"Lol, even designers have their own personal designer."

@ausiOtsile commented:

"Lol, you’re going to be in so much trouble when I get invited to events, and I’m rich."

@TheRealMotase replied:

"That is a statement, dress well, good job."

@Hlela_Lulubel wrote:

"Such a beautiful and elegant dress, Tomi, your hands."

@NokwehMbatha responded:

"Yoh, Onah is really beautiful, nkosi yami."

@Iebzzzza wrote:

"FB people once they get hold of this. The stories that will come out."

@GamsahabnidaL replied:

"If they are, then that show is good for building relationships."

@Conniedlamini4 reacted:

"Yo, you will find out that Soka and Mampho are also together."

@KhananiShingan1 said:

"The matching outfit is gonna start a rumour."

@Lirah_Jones911 wrote:

"I once saw them in ‘24 at KoL having dinner, and they were so cosy."

@Goetsimang4 responded:

"Matching outfit, something is cooking. Diya boya ko Zwide."

'House of Zwide' star Thato Dithebe sparks dating rumours with on-screen lover Nefisa Mkhabela. Images: ThatoDithebe

Source: Instagram

House of Zwide: 3 cool facts about Nefisa Mkhabela, aka Ona, from dropping out of university to acting

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Nefisa Mkhabela is one of the talented young actresses who are taking the South African acting industry by storm.

The House of Zwide actress, who was born in February 2002, has appeared in other TV shows such as Unmarried and Ispaza Sasekhaya.

Nefisa, who plays the role of Ona, had a huge fight with her real dad when she landed the role of Ona, as he wanted her to continue with her law studies.

Source: Briefly News