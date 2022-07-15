Nefisa Mkhabela is one of the talented young actresses that are taking the South African acting industry by storm

The House of Zwide actress, who was born in February 2002, has appeared in other TV shows such as Unmarried and Ispaza Sasekhaya

Nefisa, who plays the role of Ona, has a huge fight with her real dad when she landed the role of Ona as he wanted her to continue with her law studies

Nefisa Mkhabela is one of the young Mzansi actresses that are taking over the TV industry. The young stunner has been bagging major gigs since she made her TV debut on several adverts for top Mzansi brands a few years back.

Nefisa Mkhabela portrays the character of Ona in 'House of Zwide'. Image: @nefisatarisca

Source: Instagram

Briefly News did some digging on the star's life in order for her fans to get to know her better. Below are three interesting facts about Nefisa, who portrays the character of Ona in House of Zwide.

1. Early childhood and high school education

Nefisa was born on 14 February, 2002. She grew up in Johannesburg's northern surburbs of Randburg. She completed her matric at Greenside High School. During her high school years, she bagged a certificate in Traditional Dance after she did well in cultural studies.

2. Acting career

Nefisa began her acting journey in 2017. She was cast in a Mzansi 1magic series, Unmarried. She played the role of Mbali in Season 1 and 2. In 2021, she bagged a role in Ispaza Sasekhaya. She then got a big break in her career when she landed the role of Ona in House of Zwide. In the soapie, Ona is not aware that the founder of House of Zwide, Funani Zwide, is her dad.

3. Disagreement with her real father

Nefisa Mkhabela had a huge disagreement with her biological dad when she bagged the role of Ona in House of Zwide. At the time, she was a first-year law student at the University of Johannesburg and wanted to drop out, reports ZAlebs.

According to the outlet, her old man wanted her to continue with her studies but she wanted to follow her heart. The publication reports that the argument went on for about two weeks until her father's friends convinced him to let her do what she loves the most, which is acting.

