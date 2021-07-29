Halala: 'House of Zwide' Actor Khaya Dladla Buys Himself a Luxurious Car

House of Zwide star Khaya Dladla has bought himself a luxurious whip and he took to social media to show off

The former Uzalo actor, popularly known as GC - a character he played on the SABC 1 telenovela, bought a brand new BMW in Ballito, north of Durban

The bubbly media personality is one of the hard working media personalities in Mzansi and he definitely deserves the car

House of Zwide star Khaya Dladla has bought himself a brand new ride. The star reportedly bought himself a luxurious BMW.

The former Uzalo actor took to social media to show off the brand new whip. According to reports, the star flew from Joburg to Durban to collect his new car from Ballito, north of Durban.

'House of Zwide' actor Khaya Dladla bought himself a luxurious car. Image: @khaya_dladla

Source: Instagram

Khaya Dladla is popularly known as GC in Mzansi - a role he slayed in the popular SABC 1 show, Uzalo. He has worked hard since making a name for himself in the telenovela. He has also appeared on other big Mzansi productions such as eHostela.

The bubbly media personality deserves the car that he bought himself and it definitely suits his lifestyle and personality. ZAlebs reports that Khaya was picked up by a cab driver at the King Shaka International Airport to the car dealership in Ballito.

Source: Briefly.co.za