Ashley Morrill's bio: age, baby, sibling, parents, net worth

Ashley Morrill is an American reality television star, graphic designer, and interior decorator. She is best known for co-presenting the Maine Cabin Masters reality show on the Magnolia Network (formerly the DIY Network) with Ryan Eldridge, Chase Morrill, Jedi, and Mathew Dixie. On the show, the team looks for remote cabins in Maine and renovates them. The show's main premise is built on the satisfaction of watching the process involved in restoring seemingly dilapidated cabins brought back to their former glories.

Ashley has been part of the reality TV show since its inception and is widely regarded as one of its most prominent cast members. Here is a quick look at her life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Ashley Morrill Eldridge Gender Female Date of birth 27th January 1976 Ashley Morrill's age 47 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Orono, Maine, USA Current residence Orono, Maine, USA Nationality American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Marital status Married Husband Ryan Eldridge Children None Profession TV Presenter, graphic designer, interior designer Net worth $250,000 Instagram @ashley_maine_cabin_masters

Ashley Morrill's biography

How old is the Maine Cabin Masters' star? Ashley Morrill-Eldridge's birthday is on 27th January 1976. This makes her 47 years old as of 2023. The television star is the second child of Peggy and Eric Morrill, and she grew up with her siblings in Orono, Maine, USA. Her father, Eric, was a professional building constructor and passed away in 2014.

Career

Ashley was one of the original cast members who began the Maine Cabin Masters show in 2017. The show chronicles the renovation and restoration of cabins in the northeastern USA state of Maine. Typically, the cabins featured on the show are in bad shape and require numerous repairs and renovations. What are the salaries and net worth figures for the Maine Cabin Masters cast members?

The series centres around the main contractor, Chase Morril, his sister Ashley, Ryan Eldridge (Ashely's husband), Jared Baker, and Mathew Dix. Conventionally, each episode starts with Chase showing the rest of the crew a cabin and its owners. A deadline and budget limit are set, and the crew embarks on an endeavour to restore the cabin to its former glory.

Ashley performs most of the design work on the show, making her an essential part of the restoration and renovation crew. She is also tasked with choosing the paint jobs for the renovated cabins. Ashley learnt cabin renovation skills from her late father. In a way, Ashley Morrill's house design skills have made her one of the masterminds behind the cabin overhauls done on the show.

Ashley Morrill's family

Is Ashley Morrill married? Yes, the television star got married to Ryan Eldridge in 2016, though not much is known about their wedding. Ashley's husband tends to keep off the public eye, and only appears on Maine Cabin Masters on occasion. A while ago, fans of the show began to speculate that the couple was expecting their first child. These allegations have never been confirmed.

Still, the two have been known to immensely enjoy the company of Chase Morrill's four children, namely Maggie, Fletcher, Nori, and Eva. They frequently post photos of themselves and the kids on vacation, at weekend outings, and daily lives.

Ashley Morrill's illness

A United States District Court issued a ruling pertaining to Ashley Morrill's medical condition. The Maine Cabin Masters star had been diagnosed with Asperger's disorder, attention deficit, sensory integration, and autistic disorder.

The court's ruling stated that Morrill had a disability and recommended that she only works in a peaceful environment, 8 hours a day, five days a week, or an equivalent work schedule within customary tolerances. She was also allowed to make SSI payment claims due to her ADHD, ADD, and autism.

In 2008, ‌Ashley's disability ruling was reversed, with the court designating her as an enabled person.

What is Ashley Morrill's net worth?

According to Fameshala, the renowned Maine Cabin Masters star is worth $250,000. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Who died in Maine Cabin Masters?

Ashley Morrill's father, Eric, passed away in 2014. While he was not part of Maine Cabin Masters per se, he trained Ashley and Chase, who then later started the incredibly popular show.

Ashley Morrill has been an integral part of Maine Cabin Masters for the six years it has aired. Her impeccable design skills have made her a huge asset to the show.

