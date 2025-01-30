Gordon Cormier’s age and bio: Inside the life of the Avatar: The Last Airbender star
When it comes to professional acting, fans and internet sleuths are as interested in their favourite actors’ career achievements as they are in their personal lives. No wonder Gordon Cormier’s age constantly raises eyebrows among fans of the Netflix live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. How old is the last survivor of the Air Nomads?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Gordon Cormier’s profile summary
- Gordon Cormier’s age and birthplace
- FAQs
Gordon Cormier is a Canadian on-screen star widely recognised for starring in Lost in Space (2018) and The Stand (2020). His love for the big screens was evident from a young age. But how much do you know about Gordon beyond his acting roles? Uncover who he is when the cameras are not rolling.
Gordon Cormier’s profile summary
|Full name
|Gordon Cormier
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|8 October 2009
|Age
|15 years old (As of January 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Birthplace
|Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Alma mater
|Vancouver Acting School
|Height
|5’4” (163 cm)
|Weight
|52 kg (115 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Genalyn and Gordon Porter
|Profession
|Actor
|Years active
|2019-present
|Net worth
|Between $100,000 and $1 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebook
Gordon Cormier’s age and birthplace
Gordon Cormier (15 as of 2025) was born on 8 October 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. In 2024, he took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday month by sharing snippets of his favourite things to do. His emoji-captioned post read:
October!
Is Gordon Cormier Filipino?
The Canadian actor is of mixed ethnicity. His mother, Genalyn, is of Filipino descent. She is a native of Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines. On the other hand, Gordon Cormier’s father (Gordon Porter) is of Canadian and European descent.
Gordon Cormier always knew he wanted to be an actor
Cormier became interested in the performing arts from an early age. At 6, he enrolled in acting, singing, and dancing classes.
Gordon auditioned for his first TV commercial when he was 9. While a student at Vancouver Acting School, he bagged roles in Get Shorty (2017) and Lost in Space (2018).
A breakthrough role in a Netflix series
When Gordon was 11, he auditioned for a role in Avatar: The Last Airbender. During a March 2024 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed how he turned down the audition after bagging it, saying:
The producers were looking for a 12-year-old, and I was a small 11-year-old. Nonetheless, I decided to go for it after they expressed interest in seeing my abilities.
On 12 August 2021, Cormier shared some good news with his Instagram fans via a post that read:
I am honoured to be cast as Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender. I cannot wait to take you on this fantastic ride. Shout out to the production team and my agents for making this possible.
A look at Gordon Cormier’s acting credits
Besides Avatar: The Last Airbender, the actor has starred in several other films. Below are some of Gordon Cormier’s movies and TV shows:
|Year
|Title
|Role
|2019
|A Christmas Miracle
|Jacob
|2019
|Christmas Under the Stars
|Wise Man
|2021
|Two Sentence Horror Stories 1
|Young Charles
|2021
|Gabby Duran & The Unsittables
|Tarley
|2022
|Team Zenko Go
|Louis
|2023
|Ready Jet Go! Space Camp
|Mitchell Peterson
Gordon Cormier’s net worth mirrors his illustrious acting career
According to TheCityCeleb, Gordon is worth between $100,000 and $1 million. His income primarily stems from his successful endeavours in the film industry.
FAQs
Public scrutiny is the price Gordon will pay as he continues to raise his career ranks in the entertainment industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:
Who are Gordon Cormier’s parents?
Although scanty information exists about Gordon Cormier’s family, his parents, Genalyn and Gordon Porter, are his greatest cheerleaders.
Does Gordon Cormier go to school?
The Canadian on-screen star honed his skills at the Vancouver Acting School. However, he is particularly secretive about his personal life.
How old is Gordon Cormier in the Avatar?
Gordon Cormier was 12 when he was cast in the live-action series, about the same age as Aang in the first season of the original animated film.
How much did Gordon Cormier make from Avatar?
As documented by GQ India, Gordon reportedly earned $45,000 per episode starring in Avatar: The Last Airbender.
What is Gordon Cormier’s height?
The 15-year-old actor stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs 52 kilograms (15 lbs). He features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.
Does Gordon Cormier do martial arts?
During his interview in March 2024 with Jimmy Fallon, Gordon showed off his skills. He revealed interesting facts about his martial arts background, he said:
I did Taekwondo from ages 4 to 6 or 6 to 7.
This article answers the many searches for “What is Gordon Cormier’s age?” At 15, the on-screen star boasts over 10 acting credits. Thanks to Gordon’s natural talent and charismatic personality, he is on his way to becoming a household name in the competitive film industry.
READ ALSO: Bobbi Althoff: How the podcasting sensation redefined celebrity interviews
Briefly.co.za published Bobbi Althoff’s biography. Althoff is an American TikTok star, social media personality, and podcaster. She was born on 31 July 1997 in California, USA.
She became famous for sharing comedy, fashion, and beauty-related content on TikTok. She, however, achieved more public recognition after she landed an interview with Drake in July 2023 on her podcast, The Really Good Podcast. Discover more details about Bobbi Althoff in this post.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.