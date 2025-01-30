When it comes to professional acting, fans and internet sleuths are as interested in their favourite actors’ career achievements as they are in their personal lives. No wonder Gordon Cormier’s age constantly raises eyebrows among fans of the Netflix live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series. How old is the last survivor of the Air Nomads?

Gordon Cormier is a Canadian on-screen star widely recognised for starring in Lost in Space (2018) and The Stand (2020). His love for the big screens was evident from a young age. But how much do you know about Gordon beyond his acting roles? Uncover who he is when the cameras are not rolling.

Gordon Cormier’s profile summary

Full name Gordon Cormier Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 2009 Age 15 years old (As of January 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Vancouver Acting School Height 5’4” (163 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Genalyn and Gordon Porter Profession Actor Years active 2019-present Net worth Between $100,000 and $1 million Social media Instagram Facebook

Gordon Cormier’s age and birthplace

Gordon Cormier (15 as of 2025) was born on 8 October 2009 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. In 2024, he took to Instagram to celebrate his birthday month by sharing snippets of his favourite things to do. His emoji-captioned post read:

October!

Is Gordon Cormier Filipino?

The Canadian actor is of mixed ethnicity. His mother, Genalyn, is of Filipino descent. She is a native of Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines. On the other hand, Gordon Cormier’s father (Gordon Porter) is of Canadian and European descent.

Gordon Cormier always knew he wanted to be an actor

Cormier became interested in the performing arts from an early age. At 6, he enrolled in acting, singing, and dancing classes.

Gordon auditioned for his first TV commercial when he was 9. While a student at Vancouver Acting School, he bagged roles in Get Shorty (2017) and Lost in Space (2018).

A breakthrough role in a Netflix series

When Gordon was 11, he auditioned for a role in Avatar: The Last Airbender. During a March 2024 interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed how he turned down the audition after bagging it, saying:

The producers were looking for a 12-year-old, and I was a small 11-year-old. Nonetheless, I decided to go for it after they expressed interest in seeing my abilities.

On 12 August 2021, Cormier shared some good news with his Instagram fans via a post that read:

I am honoured to be cast as Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender. I cannot wait to take you on this fantastic ride. Shout out to the production team and my agents for making this possible.

A look at Gordon Cormier’s acting credits

Besides Avatar: The Last Airbender, the actor has starred in several other films. Below are some of Gordon Cormier’s movies and TV shows:

Year Title Role 2019 A Christmas Miracle Jacob 2019 Christmas Under the Stars Wise Man 2021 Two Sentence Horror Stories 1 Young Charles 2021 Gabby Duran & The Unsittables Tarley 2022 Team Zenko Go Louis 2023 Ready Jet Go! Space Camp Mitchell Peterson

Gordon Cormier’s net worth mirrors his illustrious acting career

According to TheCityCeleb, Gordon is worth between $100,000 and $1 million. His income primarily stems from his successful endeavours in the film industry.

FAQs

Public scrutiny is the price Gordon will pay as he continues to raise his career ranks in the entertainment industry. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

Who are Gordon Cormier’s parents?

Although scanty information exists about Gordon Cormier’s family, his parents, Genalyn and Gordon Porter, are his greatest cheerleaders.

Does Gordon Cormier go to school?

The Canadian on-screen star honed his skills at the Vancouver Acting School. However, he is particularly secretive about his personal life.

How old is Gordon Cormier in the Avatar?

Gordon Cormier was 12 when he was cast in the live-action series, about the same age as Aang in the first season of the original animated film.

How much did Gordon Cormier make from Avatar?

As documented by GQ India, Gordon reportedly earned $45,000 per episode starring in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

What is Gordon Cormier’s height?

The 15-year-old actor stands 5 feet 4 inches (163 cm) tall and weighs 52 kilograms (15 lbs). He features black hair and a pair of dark brown eyes.

Does Gordon Cormier do martial arts?

During his interview in March 2024 with Jimmy Fallon, Gordon showed off his skills. He revealed interesting facts about his martial arts background, he said:

I did Taekwondo from ages 4 to 6 or 6 to 7.

This article answers the many searches for “What is Gordon Cormier’s age?” At 15, the on-screen star boasts over 10 acting credits. Thanks to Gordon’s natural talent and charismatic personality, he is on his way to becoming a household name in the competitive film industry.

