Who is Jason Sudeikis dating? Inside the Ted Lasso star's love life

Although Jason Sudeikis’ dating history has been nothing short of eventful, he is currently keeping his private life low-key. While the actor-comedian has been involved in high-profile Hollywood romances, he once reflected:

I’ve felt like the romantic lead in various relationships in my life.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis, and January Jones. Photo: Michael Tran/AFP, Fernando Leon, River Callaway/WWD (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jason was married to screenwriter Kay Cannon from 2004 to 2010.

from 2004 to 2010. He got engaged to Olivia Wilde , with whom he shares two children .

, with whom he . Jason has been linked to January Jones, Keeley Hazell, and model Elsie Hewitt.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Jason Sudeikis Gender Male Date of birth September 18, 1975 Age 49 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Fairfax, Virginia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 6'1" (185 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Kathryn “Kathy” Sudeikis (née Wendt) Father Daniel Joseph Sudeikis Siblings Lindsay and Kristin Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Kay Cannon Partner Olivia Wilde Children 2 School Shawnee Mission West High School College Fort Scott Community College Profession Actor, comedian, writer, producer Net worth $20 million

Is Jason Sudeikis dating anyone in 2025?

Despite being linked to several well-known figures, the Emmy-winning star has not confirmed any relationship in 2025. Sudeikis once acknowledged how experiencing heartbreak can shift one’s understanding of relationships. In a 2015 Phillyburbs interview, he reflected:

Having relationships that have dissolved, whether breaking up with someone, breaking someone’s heart or having your heart broken, it is clear that this is the point where you start living life. You start to understand the complications that go into things.

Jason Sudeikis' relationships that made headlines

The Hollywood talent has been involved in a series of relationships that drew significant public attention over the years. Here are the most talked-about romances that have made headlines.

Kay Cannon (2004)

Actors Jason Sudeikis and Kay Cannon at Village at the Yard on January 18, 2008, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

In June 2004, the screen star married Pitch Perfect producer and actress Kay Cannon, whom he met during their improv days in Chicago. The two were part of The Second City Las Vegas cast and dated for several years before getting married.

Jason Sudeikis’ wife at the time stood by him as his career gained momentum, but the celebrity couple separated in 2008 and finalised their divorce in 2010. Reflecting on the experience, Sudeikis told HuffPost:

I have to accept the fact I'll never know it all. But I wouldn't be where I am today without that relationship. Each experience I go through -marriage, my public life, my personal life - I'm learning as I go.

January Jones (2010)

Actress January Jones and actor Jason Sudeikis backstage at the 2010 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 14, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Once rumoured to be Jason Sudeikis' girlfriend, things became official in July 2010 when the SNL star was seen cosying up to the Mad Men actress at an ESPY afterparty. The two were later spotted together on the set of a film he was working on.

The relationship was short-lived, and they split in January 2011 after being on and off for a few months. Speaking to the New York Daily News, Jones explained:

The long-distance kind of petered us out. When you date someone else who’s in the industry, someone has to make the sacrifices. And if no one’s willing to, then you just have to be friends.

Olivia Wilde (2011)

Actors Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis attend "Race" New York Screening at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema on February 17, 2016, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

The actor began dating American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde in 2011 after meeting at a Saturday Night Live afterparty. For Jason Sudeikis, Olivia became a central figure in his life.

Olivia and Jason got engaged in 2013, as reported by People, and had two children: Otis in 2014 and Daisy in 2016. Their relationship quietly ended in 2020 after nearly a decade together.

Why did Olivia and Jason split up?

While the split between the longtime couple was described as amicable, public attention turned to Jason Sudeikis’ partner, Olivia, who began dating British pop star Harry Styles shortly after. In a 2021 GQ interview, Sudeikis admitted he was still processing the breakup, saying:

That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about. You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavour to learn something beyond the obvious from it.

Who has custody of Olivia and Jason's kids?

According to Daily Mail, Jason Sudeikis’ children with Olivia Wilde are under a joint custody agreement reached in 2023. They follow a week-on, week-off schedule, with Sudeikis paying $27,500 in monthly child support and covering 25% of Wilde’s childcare expenses.

Keeley Hazell (2021)

Keeley Hazell at the premiere of Netflix's Girls5eva held at The Paris Theatre on March 7, 2024, in New York City. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety

Source: Getty Images

In early 2021, E! News reported that Keeley Hazell and Jason Sudeikis were spending time together following his split from Olivia Wilde. The Ted Lasso co-stars were seen on several outings, but their relationship reportedly ended in 2022.

Elsie Hewitt (2024)

Elsie Hewitt and Jason Sudeikis at the 2024 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Centre on September 3, 2024. Photo: Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

In January 2024, Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt made headlines when they were spotted getting close at a West Hollywood club, according to Page Six. Though neither confirmed the romance, speculation faded as the actress began dating Pete Davidson.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jason Sudeikis' ex-wife? The actor was previously married to American filmmaker and producer Kay Cannon.

The actor was previously married to American filmmaker and producer Kay Cannon. Is Jason Sudeikis in a relationship now? He has not confirmed any current relationship and is widely believed to be single.

He has not confirmed any current relationship and is widely believed to be single. Is Jason Sudeikis married? He is not married but was previously wed to actress and writer Kay Cannon.

He is not married but was previously wed to actress and writer Kay Cannon. Are Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis back together? They have separated and continue to co-parent their two children.

Conclusion

The high-profile attention following Jason Sudeikis' dating life has kept fans curious over the years. Though he stays quiet about his current status, interest in his past relationships remains as strong as ever.

READ MORE: Taylour Paige's relationships: A look at her dating history and marriage

As Briefly.co.za published, Taylour Paige's relationships, from high-profile romances to her recent marriage, have intrigued fans. The actress and dancer has experienced love in the spotlight.

Taylor is married to Gary "Rivington Starchild" Angulo, and she announced her pregnancy in March 2025.

Source: Briefly News