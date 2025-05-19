Arielle Kebbel’s husband: Is she married or dating co-star Zach Roerig?

Questions about Arielle Kebbel’s husband have swirled for years, but the actress has yet to tie the knot. However, she did confirm in April 2025 that she is dating her Vampire Diaries co-star Zach Roerig. The pair made their romance public at a fan event but have kept their relationship under wraps.

Arielle Kebbel at Lincoln Center in New York City (L). Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig in New York City (R). Photo: Theo Wargo, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Arielle Kebbel’s profile summary

Real name Arielle Caroline Kebbel Date of birth 19 February 1985 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Winter Park, Florida, United States Current residence New York/Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Religion Christianity Height 5’8’’ (173 cm) Weight 121 Ibs (55 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Sheri Kebbel Siblings Christian, Julia Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Zach Roerig School Crenshaw School in Winter Garden Profession Actress, model Social media Instagram, Facebook

Exploring details about Arielle Kebbel’s husband: Is she married?

As a popular figure in the entertainment industry, Arielle Kebbel’s personal life, especially her love life, has been a major topic of speculation and interest among fans and media. As of this writing, the actress is not married.

She once shared that she is drawn to quieter, more reserved men, revealing a glimpse into her preferences while keeping the rest of her love life out of the spotlight. In a 2013 interview with Men's Health, she revealed:

If I meet two guys at the same time and one of them is coming on really strong and talking a lot, and the other is more quiet and reserved, I’m going to like the second one. I want someone who isn't going to give it away in the first meeting.

She added:

I want someone who can respectfully challenge me. I know what I believe, so there's no point in my taking on a relationship with someone who thinks like me or laughs at what I laugh at. I enjoy being with someone who can offer me the opposite.

Five fast facts about Arielle Kebbel. Photo: Jesse Grant (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Arielle Kebbel dating?

In April 2025, Kebbel confirmed she is dating her former Vampire Diaries co-star Zach Roerig. According to People, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship during a fan convention in Covington, Georgia, where Roerig presented Kebbel with flowers and they shared a kiss.

Arielle Kebbel and Zach Roerig first met while filming the Vampire Diaries, which aired from 2009 to 2017. Kebbel portrayed Lexi Branson, a recurring character, while Roerig played series regular Matt Donovan.

Their connection deepened when they reunited in 2023 to co-star in the Hallmark Channel film Love in the Great Smoky Mountains: A National Park Romance. Despite their fame, Roerig and Kebbel have kept their romantic relationship relatively quiet.

Over the years, Arielle Kebbel has been linked to a few notable figures, but she tends to keep most details about her relationships under wraps. Below is a list of men the actress has been romantically involved with in the past.

Nic Roldan (2017 – 2019)

Nic Roldan and Arielle Kebbel at Casa Cruz on 24 May 2018 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Nicolas Ezequiel Roldan

: Nicolas Ezequiel Roldan Date of birth : 4 December 1982

: 4 December 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2025)

: 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Occupation: Professional polo player

Nic Roldan is an American professional polo player and model, widely recognised as one of the leading figures in the United States. According to Ranker, Nic and Arielle Kebbel were romantically linked between December 2017 and 2019.

Although neither publicly confirmed the relationship, they were frequently seen together at various events, including a private dinner hosted by Cartier in London in May 2018. They parted ways in 2019.

Aaron Bay-Schuck (2012)

Arielle Kebbel and Aaron Bay-Schuck at Huntington’s Disease Society Of America 2014 Freeze HD Benefit at Mack Sennett Studios on 22 February 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mike Windle

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Aaron Bay-Schuck

: Aaron Bay-Schuck Date of birth : 5 September 1981

: 5 September 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of May 2025)

: 43 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Occupation: Record executive, co-chairman and CEO of Warner Records

Aaron Bay-Schuck is an American music executive who has been serving as the CEO and co-chairman of Warner Records since October 2018. He is known for discovering Bruno Mars and has worked with top artists like Dua Lipa, Saweetie, and Imagine Dragons.

According to Us Weekly, Aaron and Arielle dated between August 2012 to 2016. While they were together, Arielle Kebbel and Aaron Bay-Schuck attended some public events like the Huntington's Disease Society of America Freeze HD Benefit in 2014. Despite their public appearances, they kept their relationship mostly private and ended things peacefully after about four years.

Brahman Turner (2004 – 2006)

Arielle Kebbel and Brahman Turner during "Mean Girls" World Premiere - Arrivals at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: SGranitz

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Brahman Turner

: Brahman Turner Place of birth : United States

: United States Occupation: Director, producer, actor

Brahman Turner is an American director, producer, and actor. As per The Vampire Diaries Wiki, Brahman was in a relationship with Arielle Kebbel from March 2004 to September 2006. During their time together, they collaborated professionally on the 2007 film Daydreamer, which Turner directed and Kebbel starred in.

The former couple made several public appearances, including attending the premiere of Mean Girls in 2004. After dating for over two years, they parted ways in late 2006. Turner later became engaged to Canadian model Jessica Stam in December 2018, and the couple has two children together.

Frequently asked questions

What is Arielle Kebbel famous for?

She gained recognition after portraying Lindsay Forester on Gilmore Girls (2003–2004) and Lexi Branson on The Vampire Diaries (2009–2017).

Does Arielle Kebbel have a daughter?

As of May 2025, Arielle Kebbel from TVD does not have any children.

Who is Zach Roerig’s wife?

The famous actor is not married and has never been married before.

Who has Zach Roerig been in a relationship with?

Zach Roerig has been in relationships with various notable women, including Kayla Ewell, Candice King, Nathalie Kelley, and most recently Arielle Kebbel.

Who did Arielle Kebbel play in Vampire Diaries?

Arielle Kebbel played Lexi Branson in The Vampire Diaries.

Arielle Kebbel is not married, but she is currently dating her Vampire Diaries co-star Zach Roerig, and they recently confirmed their relationship. Even though the actress has kept a low profile, she has been linked in the past to a few notable names, including Nic Roldan and Aaron Bay-Schuck.

