Taylour Paige's relationships: A look at her dating history and marriage

Taylour Paige's relationships, from high-profile romances to her recent marriage, have intrigued fans. The actress and dancer has experienced love in the spotlight. This is evident in a picture her husband took of her, which she shared with this caption:

The first picture my husband ever took of me and I love it so much because it feels like a teenage dream yet we both grow down together and in each other.

Taylour Paige at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in December 2023. Photo: Emma McIntyre, Marsha Bernstein/WWD (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Taylour Paige has had high-profile relationships in the past.

in the past. She is married to Gary "Rivington Starchild" Angulo .

. She announced she was pregnant in March 2025.

Profile summary

Full name Taylour Dominique Paige Gender Female Date of birth 5 October 1990 Birth sign Libra Age 34 years old (as of March 2025) Place of birth Santa Monica, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height 5’5’’ (165 cm) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Spouse Gary "Rivington Starchild" Angulo Profession Actress, dancer Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Exploring Taylour Paige's relationships

Taylour Paige had a few relationships before she eventually married. She kept her fans in suspense when she announced her engagement in 2022. The Instagram post shared in September 2022 showed the man's back before the camera. She captioned it:

Out of nowhere!! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love, was always the way because it’s your way too.

Jesse Williams - 2019

Taylour Paige and Jesse Williams at Eccles Center Theatre in January 2020. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

As People published, Jesse and Taylour started dating in 2019. They were spotted attending the Frieze art show in New York City. The couple made their red carpet debut at the Ozwald Boateng Harlem runway show at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Born Jesse Wesley Williams on 5 August 1981, Jesse is an American actor, director, producer, and activist. Jesse Williams is famous for starring as Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy.

Per his IMDb page, he has been featured in several movies, including Holden in The Cabin in the Woods, Jacob's Ladder, and Brooklyn's Finest. They parted ways in mid-2021 and removed traces of their relationship from social media. Before then, as GQ published, Williams once said:

Let's be honest, I have a lot of press around my personal life. To go out is very likely to be photographed and declare something between me and another person who I'm just getting to know. I was very protective of not putting her through that and putting myself through that.

Kane Ritchotte - 2021

Kane Ritchotte at Meadowbrook Music Theatre in May 2022. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

After splitting from Jesse Williams, Essence shared that the actress was spotted getting cosy with Kane Ritchotte in August 2021. Ritchotte is an actor and composer. He has starred in Monk, Nightmare Code, and The Backup Dancer.

According to his IMDb page, Rocket, his father, is a guitarist, while his mother, Kristi Kane, is a writer. Rocket played with Cher, Rickie Lee Jones, and David Lee Roth. While the lovebirds kept their relationship low-key, some moments hinted at their closeness.

Rivington Starchild - 2022

Taylour Paige and Rivington Starchild at the Acne Studios Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024. Photo: Pierre Mouton

Source: Getty Images

Little was known about Taylour Paige and Rivington Starchild until the news of their wedding broke out in October 2022. As published in Sportskeeda, Rivington is a fashion designer born in Queens, New York, in 1984.

Starchild is the creator of the streetwear brand RRR 123 and DAMHET, a pop punk band. Sharing about their relationship in January 2023, Taylour shared on Instagram:

2022 restored me. 2022 gave me LOVE a zillion times over. 2022 I understood peace consecutively for the first time. I never did. I wish that for all of us. I want to be peace on earth. I wish it for our parents. I’m humbled by the constant mercy of what it means to experience being, living, healing, learning here on this planet.

No official report claims that Taylour Paige and Kendrick Lamar dated apart from their professional relationship.

Speculations about their collaboration began in 2022 when Paige was featured on Kendrick Lamar's spoken word song We Cry Together. Their on-screen chemistry in the film was evident.

As the Hollywood Reporter published, Paige played Lamar’s star-crossed lover. In the interview, Taylour said:

Kendrick and I just have a really great understanding of each other. Like, he’s so committed to the truth, and so am I. I just feel like there’s so much freedom in that.

What is Taylour Paige's current relationship status?

The actress is still married to Rivington Starchild. As shared on Instagram, she revealed her pregnancy journey while appreciating the support from friends and family members, including her husband. She ended the post by saying:

I’m thankful for good bloodwork and new days. Sunshine. Good walks. Jumping on my mini trampoline. It’s not just one thing it’s a whole lot of things & I’m thankful we live in a time when we can share & help each other! A few bloated pics, some post-surgery, childhood internalizing, a good read. I love you.

Rivington Starchild: Photo: Rob Latour/WWD/Penske Media

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Who is Taylour Paige married to? The Zola actress is married to designer Rivington Starchild.

The actress is married to designer Rivington Starchild. How did Taylour Paige meet her husband? The couple has not shared how they met. Their dating was not publicised until their engagement and subsequent marriage.

The couple has not shared how they met. Their dating was not publicised until their engagement and subsequent marriage. Is Taylour Paige Eddie Murphy's daughter? Their father-daughter relationship was only fictional, part of the movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F .

Their father-daughter relationship was only fictional, part of the movie . Was Taylour Paige on Grey’s Anatomy? Taylour Paige was not on Grey’s Anatomy.

Taylour has experienced a dynamic journey in her relationships, from past connections with actor Jesse Williams to her marriage to artist Rivington Starchild. Though she maintains privacy, Taylour Paige's relationships have occasionally been in the spotlight, focusing on love and growth.

