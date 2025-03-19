G-Eazy’s wife: Is he married? The rapper's dating history revealed

G-Eazy, the charismatic rapper known for his smooth flow and bad-boy persona, has had a fair share of high-profile relationships. When Halsey said she loved everything about him, many thought she would become G-Eazy’s wife, but that did not happen.

Profile summary

Full name Gerald Earl Gillum Nickname G-Eazy Gender Male Date of birth 24 May 1989 Age 35 years old (as of March 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Oakland, California, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6'4" (193 cm) Weight 84 kg (185 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Hazel Parents Suzanne Olmsted and Edward Gillum Siblings James Gillum Education Berkeley High School, Loyola University Profession Rapper, songwriter, record producer

Who is G-Eazy’s wife?

G-Eazy is still single, though he has dated prominent women. He spoke about his past love life and how he is picking up lessons for future relationships. An article by People quoted him saying:

You live and you learn. And theoretically, at least, you grow from your experiences and you hopefully learn from your mistakes, or the heartbreak and the hurt.

Exploring G-Eazy's dating history

G-Eazy's ex-girlfriends range from famous actresses to supermodels and colleagues in the music industry. Although most of the relationships have been brief, the songwriter has enjoyed deep romantic connections with a few ladies.

Lana Del Rey (2017)

Lana Del Rey at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch in December 2024. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety

Source: Getty Images

As Cosmopolitan published, this was one of G-Eazy’s dating sprees but was a short-lived romance. The two musicians were spotted together in ways unrelated to music affairs, leading to speculations about a relationship.

Neither Lana nor G-Eazy confirmed the status of their association. Speculations abound that the gossiped romance inspired Lana Del Rey’s song White Mustang.

Halsey (2017-2018)

G-Eazy and Halsey at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

G-Eazy's relationship with Halsey was one of his most publicised relationships. According to Metro UK, they began dating in 2017 and even worked together on the Billboard-smashing single Him & I, documenting their passionate but explosive romance.

Public displays of affection, several breakups, and reconciliations characterised their association. Fans adored their chemistry, but the behind-the-scenes were far from cute.

What happened to G-Eazy and Halsey?

In October 2018, E! News confirmed that Halsey was ending the relationship because of G-Eazy’s infidelity. Following their split, Halsey produced the emotional song Without Me, which has been widely speculated to be about G-Eazy.

The relationship with G-Eazy appears to be an emotional one for Halsey. She threatened to throw a fan out of her concert for repeatedly screaming the rapper’s name during her performance.

Yasmin Wijnaldum (2019)

American rapper G Eazy and Dutch model Yasmin Wijnaldum in September 2019. Photo: Marco Piraccini/Archivio Marco Piraccini/Mondadori Portfolio

Source: Getty Images

Per E! Oline, G-Eazy’s fans were shocked after an Instagram post of model Yasmin Wijnaldum and the rapper showed them sharing a romantic kiss on the latter’s birthday.

The relationship was short-lived. By February 2020, G-Eazy was already sharing videos of himself kissing female rapper Megan Thee Stallion at the Super Bowl.

Megan Thee Stallion (2020)

Megan Thee Stallion at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in March 2025. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

This was another much-publicised date for G-Eazy after Halsey. The rumours started when G-Eazy shared a video of himself loving up on Megan Thee Stallion.

The famous female rapper said it was a friendly goofing. While the video seemed affectionate enough to spark discourse of romance, the relationship was mostly a short-lived flirtation. The duo has never been seen like that again.

Ashley Benson (2020-2021)

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy. Photo: @goss_ie on X

Source: Twitter

Following her separation from model Cara Delevingne, actress Ashley Benson and G-Eazy's relationship appeared to be brewing. The duo were seen getting comfortable in each other's company circa 2020 and even worked together in the booth.

Reports emerged in early 2021 that the supposed love birds had flown apart. Neither Ashley nor G-Eazy corroborated the rumour and why it happened but sources close to them indicated that the separation was mutual.

Who G-Eazy's wife will be is a mystery waiting to be unravelled. Since 2021, no news about the rapper's latest relationship has surfaced, leaving fans speculating about that part of his life.

