Who is Halsey? Age, family, songs, movies and tv shows, profiles, net worth

The music industry has been on the rise in recent years thanks to dedicated singers and songwriters who have given their best to make it so. One such celebrity is Halsey. But who is she? She is a professional pop artist and songwriter based in America. However, her journey to stardom has not been without challenges, as seen more in this article.

She was named in the annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020. Photo: @Frangipane

Source: Instagram

Halsey's real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane. She chose her professional name Halsey, a rearrangement of her first name Ashley. It reminded her of a street in Brooklyn where she spent a lot of time during her teenage years. Who are Halsey's parents? Read more here!

Halsey profiles

Full Name: Ashley Nicolette Frangipane

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane Stage Name : Halsey

: Halsey Date of birth : September 29, 1994

: September 29, 1994 Age: 27 years (As of 2022)

27 years (As of 2022) Place of Birth : Edison, New Jersey, United States

: Edison, New Jersey, United States Nationality : American

: American Parents: Chris Frangipane, Nicole Frangipane

Chris Frangipane, Nicole Frangipane Halsey's children: Ender Ridley Aydin

Ender Ridley Aydin Zodiac Sign : Libra

: Libra School : Halsey Schools Infant Center & Preschool in Woodland Hills

: Halsey Schools Infant Center & Preschool in Woodland Hills College: Community College

Community College Height: 1.63 m

1.63 m Siblings: Dante Frangipane, Sevian Frangipane

Dante Frangipane, Sevian Frangipane Halsey's husband : Alev Aydin

: Alev Aydin Occupation : Singer, Songwriter, Model & Actress

: Singer, Songwriter, Model & Actress Net worth : $20 million

: $20 million Halsey's Instagram: @iamhalsey

Early life

How old is Halsey? She was born on September 29, 1994, in New Jersey. Therefore, Halsey's age is 27 years as of 2022. Her parents are Chris, her father, and Nicole, her mother. She has two younger brothers named Sevian and Dante.

What was Halsey's problem? During her teenage years, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental disorder where a person suffers from periods of depression and euphoria at other times.

Education

She started an interest in music at a tender age, and she would play the violin. In high school, she learned how to play the guitar as well. With that, she planned on attending college to pursue fine arts. But unfortunately, she could not afford it, leaving her with the option of pursuing creative writing.

Who did Halsey have a kid with?

The celebrated pop star has been in on-and-off relationships with different celebrities. She was once dating her music producer Lido. Later she dated rapper G-Eazy from 2017 to 2018. She parted ways with G-Eazy, and she dated Yungblud in 2019 before beginning a relationship with Evan Peters. Similarly, the relationship ended in 2020. On July 14, 2021, she was blessed with her first child, Ender Ridley, with her boyfriend, Alev Aydin.

Body measurements

Halsey's height is 5 feet 4 inches, and her body weight is 56 kg. She has brown eyes, and her hair is also brown. His body measures 34: 28: 33.

Early career

After college, she faced many financial challenges and would perform in local events to raise money for her bills. She later started to compose songs and post them on YouTube. So what did Halsey do for Taylor Swift? In 2012, she recorded The Haylor Song. The song was a parody of I Knew You Were In Trouble, a song by famous singer Taylor Swift.

Professional career

Two years later, in 2014, she recorded Ghost, a song that became a big hit in America and beyond and earned her vast popularity. Following her fame and impressive work, she attracted the attention of top recording labels who wanted to work with her. She finally settled for Astralwerks, a US-based record label with a major in dance and electronic music.

She would later feature in several interviews, such as the Last Call with Carson Daly and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. In addition, she used the platforms to market her music.

Her highlight was when she performed brilliantly at the South by Southwest festival, making her famous online. Following that performance, she became the most-tweeted-about artist.

In 2016, she assisted EDM duo The Chainsmokers on the group's single titled Closer. The song topped Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2017, she was listed as one of the performers at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and took the stage to perform Now or Never.

In 2020, she released her third studio album Manic, which became the best-selling album worldwide. In the same year, she was named in the annual list of the 100 Most Influential People in the World 2020.

In 2021, she released her fourth studio album, If I Can't Have Love, I want Power. The album sold over 1 million copies and gained over 6 billion streams in her native US.

What song made Halsey famous?

On October 29, the official music video for Without Me was released, featuring a G-Eazy, following their second breakup. This song became Halsey's most successful single as a lead artist to date. In addition, it became her first solo number-one single on the Billboard Hot 100.

Halsey's songs

In 2017, she was listed as one of the performers at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and took the stage to perform Now or Never. Photo: @Frangipane

Source: Instagram

Without me

Could Have Been Me

Him & I

Eastside

Walls Could Talk

Gasoline

Control

Be Kind

New Americana

Sorry

Now or Never

Graveyard

Not Afraid Anymore

Colours

Eyes Closed

Strangers

Alone

Castle

Halsey's movies and TV shows

2018: Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

2018: A Star Is Born

2021: If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

2021: Sing 2

Television

2016: Roadies

2017: American Dad!

2018–2020: Saturday Night Live

2018: RuPaul's Drag Race

2018: The Doctors

2018: The Voice

2020: Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?

2020: The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Halsey is estimated to have over $20 million. Along with releasing studio albums, she also gets her income from movie soundtracks and endorsements. Her songs have been featured in movies like Birds of Prey, Nerve, and Fifty Shades Darker.

Above is everything you would love to know about Halsey, a famous American singer-songwriter and model. She attracted public attention with self-released music on social media platforms. Besides music, she is also involved in suicide prevention awareness, sexual assault victim advocacy, and racial justice protests.

