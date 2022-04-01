Who is Jet Elfman? Little known facts about Charlyne Yi's husband

Despite the limelight of some marriages, some spouses have managed to lead a private life away from the public eye. Such is the case with Charlyne Yi's husband, Jet Elfman. Join us as we explore the little-known facts about him.

Jet Elfman is best known as Charlyne Yi's husband. Charlyne is a notable musician, songwriter, and performer.

Source: Instagram

Charlyne Yi is a prominent American actress, musician, comedian, and writer. She is best known for her performances in music, games, magic, and often audience participation. Unfortunately, not much is known about her ex-partner, Jet Elfman. So, join us as we unveil what is known about Charlyne Yi's husband.

Jet Elfman's biography

Perhaps the only thing that most people know of Jet is that he is Charlyne Yi's former husband. However, several things have been uncovered about him that can help us know him better. Take a look!

Who is Jet Elfman?

He is best known as the ex-husband of the House actress Charlyne Yi.

How old is Jet Elfman?

Jet Elfman's age remains a mystery because his birth date is unknown.

Source: Instagram

Jet has never revealed his exact birth date, so it is hard to state when he celebrates his birthday. However, most sources disclose that he lived most of his life in California.

How tall is Jet Elfman?

He stands tall at 5 feet 10 inches (1.7 m)

Are Danny Elfman and Jet Elfman related?

Because of the similarity in the surname, most people often think the two are related. However, they are not. American composer, songwriter, and singer Danny Elfman was born to Blossom and Milton Elfman. However, little is known about Jet Elfman's parents.

Some people also believe that Jet is related to Jenna and Bodhi Elfman, but they are not. So are Danny Elfman and Jenna Elfman related? Indeed they are. Jenna is related to Danny through marriage. She is married to Danny's brother Bodhi.

It brings us to another question, are Jenna and Bodhi Elfman still married? Yes, they are. The two have been together since 1995 and have two children.

What is Jet Elfman's job?

He is a musician and songwriter. He was in a duo band with Charlyne named Sacred Destinies. In July 2016, the two attended the ICON9 conference, where they were speakers and performers of Debunking the Myths.

Jet Elfman works as a musician and songwriter. He has performed in different locations and bands like Sacred Destinies.

Source: Instagram

They also released a song titled Wide Hide, whose video is available on the YouTube channel Diet Pop Records. It was uploaded on the channel in 2014. The duo had also performed together at Baked at the Hollywood Improv Comedy Club.

Charlyne Yi and Jet Elfman's relationship

The two allegedly met in the same band known as Sacred Destinies. After dating for a while, the lovebirds secretly tied the knot. But unfortunately, their love story would not be one with a happy ending.

They separated in April 2017, and as per court papers obtained by Extra, Jet filed for divorce. He cited irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for the split. In addition, the musician asked the court to terminate the ability of both parties to award spousal support.

What is Jet Elfman's Instagram?

The singer is a social media ghost, meaning that he does not have an Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter account.

Jet Elfman is best known as Charlyne Yi's husband. The two met in a band known as Sacred Destinies and secretly tied the knot. But, unfortunately, things did not work out, and he filed for a divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

