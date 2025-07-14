South African award-winning rapper K.O. recently unpacked the death of the late slain star AKA

In an emotional interview posted on social media, the SETE hitmaker shared how AKA's death affected many

The All Eyes On Me star was gunned down in Durban on Friday, 10 February 2023

K.O opened up about AKA's assassination. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

It is no secret that the award-winning hip hop rapper K.O was deeply hurt and devastated by the death of the slain superstar AKA. He recently opened up during an interview regarding the All Eyes On Me hitmaker's assassination.

An online user, @ThisIsColbert, posted a video of the SETE hitmaker's emotional talk with Dr. Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, where he unpacked AKA's death and also spoke about the loopholes in the systems and society on Sunday, 13 July 2025.

K.O., whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, also touched on how the rapper's assassination left many people in communities asking themselves: If high-profile individuals are being brutally murdered and there are no consequences, what about those who are not of prominence?

He said:

"Thinking about it, just the police and legal institutions of our country—I believe this was a slap in the face.When people, especially those in high positions, are assassinated and there are no repercussions, it simply reveals how many loopholes exist within our society and systems. It sets a bad precedent for society as a whole; one might say: If they can brutally eliminate my idols without consequences, then what could happen to me, Tshepo from Diepkloof? Just fundamentally thinking about it is spine-chilling for me."

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Durban on Friday, 10 February 2023. The police said the 35-year-old was ambushed by gunmen when leaving a restaurant on a busy Florida road.

Watch the interview video below.

Netizens react to K.O's interview

Many netizens, after listening to the rapper unpacking the death of AKA during his interview, flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's what they had to say:

@key_noledge wrote:

"But his killers are behind bars as awaiting trial. How is there no consequence? Or am I not understanding him clearly? It's not like nothing is being done about the case."

@NJBSA said:

"Come on. He spoke like that throughout the whole thing."

@Mmopi500yards responded:

"Where there's smoke there's fire."

@Blaqkula replied:

"He knows who did it and why."

AKA's death has affected many people in Mzansi. Image: @akaworldwide

K.O drops a song with AKA

Meanwhile, K.O opened up about the slain rapper's assassination during his interview, he announced in October 2024 that the moment everyone had been waiting for had arrived. As he celebrated the 10th anniversary of Run Jozi, he dropped the song he made with the late AKA.

The rappers' collaborations have not only solidified their place in South African rap history with their incredible lyrical skills but also showcased their undeniable chemistry, and their latest offering is no different.

