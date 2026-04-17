A salary review of a Zimbabwean network support technician sparked an intense debate about earnings in the neighbouring country

The post was shared on TikTok, revealing all the deductions in the payslip of a worker with almost a decade of experience

Many social media users were shocked by the salary amount, while others argued that it was good in comparison to other sectors in Zimbabwe

A salary slip of a Zimbabwean network support technician shows a take-home pay of R26K. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

The reality of the economic scenery in Zimbabwe was brought into focus following a detailed breakdown of a professional’s salary.

The clip was shared by salary reviewing expert Boni on her TikTok account @liferesetwithboni on 16 April 2026.

Boni, who has built a massive following by reviewing payslips to help individuals understand global and local earnings, expressed curiosity in the figures. According to the creator, the technician has 10 years of work experience in the workforce.

The salary of a network support technician is explained

The salary breakdown included a basic salary of $1,248 (R20K) and a standby allowance of $113 (R1,8K). After total earnings reached $1,591 (R43K). TikTok user @liferesetwithboni noted a R26K net pay and added that she was unsure about some of the things on the payslip, wondering if they represented a bonus.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the technician's salary

The clip gained traction, with viewers taking to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many viewers were shocked by the net pay, saying R26K was too little for the position and 10 years of experience. Some advised the technician to seek another job, where he would be appreciated and earn more. One viewer noted that the Network Support Technician's salary was an isolated case and that the salary was structured according to where he works. They also called for people to check the salaries of government officials and doctors, even.

Some viewers told Boni that the salary was decent compared to the average earnings in Zimbabwe. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

User @bongs@50 shared:

"That's estimated to R26K."

User @The_Magondos added:

"Basic salary is more like the minimum salary, which is fixed for a given period. It usually changes only due to either promotion or demotion."

User @Zeezers commented:

"Only R26K with almost 10 years of experience, ngeke (never), he needs to go to a company that’ll pay him what he is worth for that experience."

User @Togu said:

"That’s the same as here."

User @Keith Ncube shared:

"Isolated incident, depending on where you work. Check what government employees, including doctors, earn 😭."

User @ jekanyikangwere asked:

"All in all, the salary on the payslip will be in USD. So the basic will be converted to Zim dollar, and they will get in USD?"

3 Briefly News salary-related articles

A local woman detailed that out of her R65K gross salary, she was left with R7K every month, something that made her decision to leave the company easy.

A 33-year-old father of three had social media users abuzz after flexing his R100K total income, joining a viral TikTok salary trend, where locals flex their earnings.

A 28-year-old mother of one joined a viral online challenge, revealing she was single and earning R4800, and Mzansi advised her to remain single and focus on getting a better-paying job.

Source: Briefly News