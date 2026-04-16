An employer filmed her two domestic workers hilariously refusing a job at a home with ten dogs, despite a cash offer

The video shared on TikTok on 13 April 2026 amused many online users, who praised the women for standing their ground

Social media users were entertained by the duo’s immediate protest, even after they were promised extra pay

Two domestic workers were filmed reacting with total disgust to a potential cleaning job. Image: @sunset.view.lodge

Source: TikTok

A light-hearted moment between Secunda domestic workers and their boss went viral, thanks to their hilarious banter over a messy one-day job offer.

The clip shared on TikTok by @sunset.viewe.lodge gained traction, leaving viewers in stitches after seeing the home helper’s reaction to the request.

In the trending video, the ‘madam’ explained a potential job opportunity to her staff members. She told them that some people reached out asking for help cleaning a house for the day. There was a catch, however; she said the owner had 10 dogs that lived inside the home.

The domestic workers refuse a potential job

The creator, TikTok user @sunset.viewe.lodge, also added that the house was covered in animal waste indoors and outdoors. The two women immediately withdrew from the offer in disgust. Their voices went higher as their employer mentioned that she had confirmed that they would help and that she would give them R100 each and keep the rest.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the domestic workers’ hilarious reactions

The video gained massive engagement, with over 300 comments from viewers who loved the chemistry between the employer and her staff members. Many viewers found the domestic workers' protest amusing, saying they loved that they stood their ground. One viewer joked that while they wished they understood everything, they could tell the post was funny. They added that all they heard was ‘geld,’ an Afrikaans word for money, and no.

Viewers were entertained and said they would have reacted the same way to their employers. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Moyakazi joked:

"They wanted to say 'andizi' (I'm not coming)🤣."

User @ Jez shared:

"Nee madam (no, madam)! Dankie sorry 🤣🤣, jy het vir ons verkoop (thank you, you sold us)."

User @Minty said:

"I so wish I understood 😂. Geld is money, that's what I hear."

User @Mukz joked:

"Me at my workplace telling my supervisor I’m not looking for employment, I’m already employed 🤣."

User @christinestry1 commented:

"Hierdie het my dag. Gemaak hulle is so cute, vra vir hulle Ek soek hulle vir n dag (This made my day. They are so cute, ask for them, I am looking for them for a day)."

User @Janique Bothma added:

"Lekker lag ek nou, baie oulike video (nice video, I'm laughing so hard) 😂."

3 Briefly News articles about domestic workers

A content creator and stay-at-home mother shared insights into maintaining a positive relationship with her household employee, sparking an online debate about how domestic workers are treated by employees.

A woman detailed how her helper took her car without permission, got into an accident, and injured her child, who was in the car with her, leaving Mzansi in awe.

A South African woman travelled to Zimbabwe to visit her domestic helper’s family, sharing a heartwarming video of her struggle to learn the Shona language, and moving social media users.

Source: Briefly News