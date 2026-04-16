A young South African woman shared powerful photos showing the shack she grew up in and the beautiful modern home she built from scratch

She shared the full journey from the two-bedroom shack in a busy township area to a finished home

Viewers shared their congratulations and admiration for what she managed to achieve

A woman taking a selfie next to a shack. Images: @shamein_unfiltered

Source: TikTok

A BI analyst had Mzansi stopping in their tracks after she shared her incredible home-building journey. TikTok user @shamein_unfiltered posted photos showing where she started and where she is now, and the difference between the two left people in the comments completely emotional. The video opens with images of the two-bedroom shack she used to live in, located in a township area. She shared the photos, saying that your background does not define your future.

From there, the video moves into the build itself. You see the foundation going up, workers putting in ceilings with island designs and downlights. Large porcelain tiles are being laid across the floors, a huge front door is being installed, and beautiful curtains are going up, room by room. The finished home looks nothing like where she started, and that difference from where she started and ended is what hit so hard for so many people watching.

Each room has its own ceiling design, and the overall finish looks professional and well thought out. She also shared the contact details of the ceiling expert who worked on the home, giving credit where it was due.

Housing stats in SA

Housing remains one of South Africa's biggest challenges. According to a 2023 report by GroundUp, there are still around 2.5 million households on the National Housing Needs Register. Informal settlements remain a reality for millions of South Africans. Stories like hers are a reminder of what becomes possible with determination and a clear goal.

Watch the TikTok photos below:

Mzansi praises woman's home journey

People were moved and inspired by what TikToker @shamein_unfiltered shared:

@AngelinaFakude said:

"Oh, how I've been looking for you 🥹🥰 I used to see your videos on Facebook and the last one I saw was you saying you were going to build a house for your mother. Congratulations 🥳"

@Career Teenlifecoach LeboDube wrote:

"You really went all out 🤌🏽🔥🔥"

@HG added:

"Stunning Shaz."

@MamaKariba said:

"You did well, sis 🥰"

@PreshOfresh wrote:

"Wow, well done 🥰🥰"

@Oriana Nails and Beauty said:

"God 😇🙏🥰"

@trinitymshengu wrote:

"Congratulations, stranger."

@Gugulethu Mngomezulu added:

"Well done 👏🏽"

A broken-down shack. Images: @shamein_unfiltered

Source: TikTok

More South African home transformation stories

Briefly News recently reported on a 23-year-old salon owner from Pretoria who turned her backyard shack into something that left South Africans calling it a five-star experience, and the photos tell the full story.

recently reported on a 23-year-old salon owner from Pretoria who turned her backyard shack into something that left South Africans calling it a five-star experience, and the photos tell the full story. A 28-year-old man did something for his stepfather that touched people in their feelings, and the reason behind it made it even more special.

A shack with a luxurious interior went viral and left South Africans completely divided over what they saw inside.

Source: Briefly News