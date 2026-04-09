A 28-year-old man, identified as Afande Moses, moved social media users after he built a permanent house for his stepfather

The heartwarming story was shared on Facebook on 5 April 2026, where it gained thousands of views

The young man's deed served as a beautiful reminder that family is not just about blood, but about those who stand by you

A 28-year-old Kenyan man went viral after he built a permanent house for his stepfather. Image: Afande Moses

Source: Facebook

In a touching display of gratitude that resonated across the continent. A young man from Kissi, in Kenya, rewrote the script for blended families.

The post was shared on Facebook by Sammy Ondimu Ngare, where it gained massive views and comments from viewers who showered the young man with blessings.

The heartwarming story was first reported by Briefly News sister publication Tuko.co.ke. According to reports, Afande decided to take action after he visited his stepfather and witnessed his modest living conditions. Although not biologically related, he credited the elderly man for providing care, stability and a direction that shaped him into the man he became.

A debt of gratitude

Afande’s actions showed the kind of man the stepfather had been to him. Facebook user Sammy Ondimu Ngare noted that real love isn’t about words. He added that it is about stepping in and rewriting someone’s story when they can’t do it themselves. The generous Afande reflected, adding that the new home was a gift to ensure his stepfather lived out his sunset years in comfort and dignity.

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See Facebook post below:

SA reacts to the moving gesture

The Facebook post gained massive views with nearly 100 comments from an online community that was deeply moved by the deed. Many viewers were inspired by the story that challenged the traditional narrative surrounding stepchildren and stepparents. Some showered the young man with blessings, saying his actions were powerful. They noted that he was changing a negative narrative into a positive one. Others assured him that the kindness he showed his stepfather would be returned to him in multiples.

The young man was praised by viewers for changing the narrative about step-parenting. Image: Afande Moses

Source: Facebook

User @LucyNims Kang'ethe said:

"A beautiful reminder that family isn't just about blood, it's about who stands by you. Such an inspiring story."

User @Anyango Ochieng shared:

"My prayers and hope are to do this one day for my only living uncle, who stepped up as a father. Just one day."

User @Maggie Ouko commented:

"God bless you. This means a lot to your stepfather. A lesson to many stepchildren."

User @Sherry Phil said:

"Very inspiring. God protect him."

User @Goretty Vivian added:

"This is called blessings in disguise."

User @Masafa DïcKsõñ commented:

"Afande Moses, may you never lack, brother, you're my mentor and inspiration. May, Jah give you more than you asked for."

3 Briefly News articles about home building

A young lady spent over R81K buying the remainder of the building material that was needed for the home she was building for her parents.

A 28-year-old woman restored her mother's dignity after years of mockery by building her a gorgeous house in a new neighbourhood, which she completed in seven months.

A woman shared a collage showing a young man standing next to a shack he once called home, alongside another photo of him posing by his mansion and a fleet of cars.

Source: Briefly News