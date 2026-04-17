On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Prince Kaybee shared more details on his mother's cause of death

One X user suggested that the seasoned music producer may need professional help rather than posting on social media

Some users defended Prince Kaybee, while others agreed that he should seek professional help and take a break from social media

Prince Kaybee was advised to seek professional help after his emotional tweet. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Fans have urged renowned music producer Prince Kaybee to seek professional help after his latest tweet.

The Fetch You Life musician wore his heart on his sleeve again and opened up about his mother’s death.

The well-known fitness enthusiast shared how his mother’s death motivated him to stay in shape.

Prince Kaybee opens up in emotional tweet

On Thursday, 16 April 2026, Prince Kaybee took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared more details about his mother’s passing. He shared that she died from obesity related illnesses.

He shared that he feels that he failed as a son because he could not motivate his mother to get in shape. As such, Prince Kaybee said that he will motivate his fans to lose weight. The post was captioned:

“My mother died due to obesity related illnesses. Obesity related illnesses kill 30,000 people annually in South Africa, surpassing HIV. My obsession with weight loss isn’t some joke; it has a deep scar that reminds me I could’ve guided my mother better in being more present enough to manage her weight, failed as a son, but I'm not gonna fail anyone moving forward. GET TO WORK!”

See the post below:

Fans urge Prince Kaybee to seek help after emotional post

X user @Fokof__ responded to Prince Kaybee’s post. The netizen urged him to see a therapist and not vent on social media or eat only one meal a day. The post was captioned:

“Have you thought that maybe you need therapy instead of one meal a day?”

See the post below:

In the comments, some supported Prince Kaybee’s call to eat one meal a day, while others agreed that he should go to therapy and stay off Twitter.

Here are some of the comments:

@NissyPrada explained:

“It’s called intermittent fasting, guys. He is clearly on 20:4 and is eating enough calories for his body.”

@SokanyileYanda asked:

“Man saw a problem and found a solution. Yet people want him to pay a stranger to talk about what he's already solved?”

@Ghost25442373 suggested:

“Why does this sound like a sensible thing to do? Perhaps he’s in therapy already; his therapist needs to tell him to get off X. 💀”

@Matodzi_GT said:

“Maybe you're the one who needs therapy. Have you thought about that?”

@_Gawozi remarked:

“Therapy doesn’t help anyone; you are your own therapy.”

@acmsibi shared:

“Okay, but Obesity kills."

South Africans advised Prince Kaybee to seek help. Image: princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee on why he struggles to connect emotionally

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee revealed that he sees a therapist.

In a lengthy tweet, Prince Kaybee opened up about his childhood trauma and how that shaped his views on sex and intimacy.

Source: Briefly News