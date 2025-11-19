South African music producer Prince Kaybee opened up about missing his late mother, who passed away in early September

The singer looked back at how he used to pimp his mother's car, admitting that he misses her every day

Mzansi shared kind words of comfort to Prince Kaybee, and he responded to the messages from fans

Prince Kaybee shared fond memories with his mother. Image: Princekaybeesa

The loss of his mother left a gaping hole in Prince Kaybee's heart. The musician opened up about missing his late mom in a heartfelt X (formerly Twitter) post.

The Wajelwa hitmaker announced his mother's passing on 6 September 2025, revealing that she had died four days prior. Although the news was first broken by politician Kenny Kunene, sparking backlash from peeps online.

Prince Kaybee opens up about mother's loss

On his social media platform, Kaybee posted a photo of his mom's car, saying he dedicated his time to pimping the car. This means that the artist added some touches to the vehicle to make it look posh, as depicted in the post.

He then confessed to missing his mother deeply, saying he feels this feeling every day.

"Lol, I once pimped the hell out of my mom's car," he laughed. "I miss her every day."

Prince Kaybee had also reported that the car had been stolen once, but he was able to retrieve it.

Mzansi shared some heartwarming words with Kaybee. Below are some of the reactions:

@Cap10_Tarzo shared:

"May her good soul rest in great power, man. I once met your mom at my workplace, she was with your son Teboho, and we had a good mother to a son, and she gave me few advices that she said she also gave you. You made her a proud Mother, and her spirit will forever surround you."

@mnxulwa_sihle

"Ay bhuti yam. You are one of the motherless hustlers. Shoutout."

@Dee_Amu replied:

“Kabelo ngwanaka”, I believe that’s what she said, with Tears of Joy." You're gonna keep that car in honour of mommy’s memories."

@riaanboshoff said:

"I lost my Mom in February. It's been the worst year of my life. Sending lots of good energy your way."

Prince Kaybee goes on rant

Following the passing of his mom, Kaybee went on a rant, where he questioned God, asking how He would allow his mom to suffer. This was because his mom was a believer and a prayer warrior.

"I just wanna discuss God, if He exists," he started his post.

He questioned why God allowed his mom to experience pain even when she prayed.

“She suffered. I saw in her eyes how excruciating the pain was... What kind of God allows this to happen if he is all-powerful and all-knowing?" He further mentioned, "She went through financial exhaustion."

Prince Kaybee shares advice on having kids

In a previous report from Briefly News, Prince Kaybee made a controversial statement about children while advising South Africans on when it is the right time to have them.

Kaybee rattled feathers when he explained that children aren't a gift from God. His advice came after he earned online praise after sharing a video with his children.

