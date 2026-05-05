Sue Erasmus has announced that she is engaged again, following her divorce from Cricketer JP Duminy

Duminy and her new partner attended a music festival where he popped the question in full view of other partygoers

The lovely couple was celebrated by the likes of Rachel Kolisi, who also went through a public divorce from Siya Kolisi

Sue Erasmus accepted her new partner, Franco Roberto's marriage proposal. Image: Sueduminy

Source: Instagram

Former Cricket WAG Sue Duminy has announced that she will be getting married! Taking to Instagram, the model shared the moment her new partner, Franco Roberto, asked for her hand in marriage.

Sue Duminy to walk down the aisle

Love was in the air at the Afrikaburn Festival as Sue Duminy and her current bae got engaged. Taking to Instagram on Monday, 4 May 2026, Duminy, now Sue Erasmus, posted a video from the celebrations, as her partner got down on one knee. The proposal happened on Friday, 1 May, and Sue broke the news to her fans later.

"1 May 2026.. I said.. Yes, When you meet someone who gets you on all levels, someone who makes you feel loved and alive just for who you are. I love you, my amore mio."

Flaunting her gorgeous diamond engagement ring, Sue reflected on how she went to the event, thinking she was there to have a good time, not knowing that she would be engaged to her man, Franco.

"Afrikaburn.. a sacred space where heart and soul connect, and ego dissolves.. every year, I make my way back home to a place where magic is woven into art, people, music, and the very air we breathe.. where the constraints of time, money, and the material world melt away for a few precious days.. a truly grounding experience that stays with me throughout the year.. where creativity, community, and kindness converge, celebrating the beauty of art and human connection.. and this year was especially unforgettable, as I found my twin flame and gave my heart.. whenever life gets tough, a trip to Tankwa is just what I need to revive my faith, love, hope, and trust in humanity. With love, From Tankwa."

Sue and Franco got divorced in 2025, and she has been flaunting her new relationship ever since.

Fans celebrate Sue Erasmus

The likes of Rachel Kolisi, who also went through a public, nasty divorce from Siya Kolisi, were among the many followers who flooded Sue's posts:

Rachel Kolisi said:

"Congratulations!"

Vicky_malliaris gushed:

"The most wonderful news. So so happy for you @sueduminy."

desireeday5591 stated:

"Huge congratulations."

lana_livin exclaimed:

"Congratulations, my darling Sue!"

julesmcewan congratulated:

"Huge huge congratulations, my Sue!!!!’ I am so, so happy for you both."

poppie2398 exclaimed:

"Oh my wow, this is so wonderful, congratulations to you and your man. So happy for you."

Sue celebrated finding love again

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sue Duminy confirms a new relationship and expresses happiness post-divorce from JP Duminy

She subtly addresses struggles from her previous marriage through social media interactions

JP Duminy focuses on single fatherhood and charity work following their separation

Source: Briefly News