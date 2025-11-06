Inside Evangeline Lilly's love life, from Murray Hone to Norman Kali

Evangeline Lilly's romantic history includes a short-lived marriage to Murray Hone and a long-term relationship with Norman Kali. In a 2014 interview with Ocean Drive magazine, she shared her perspective on marriage, revealing she does not "believe in forever promises".

For me, marriage is unrealistic. Neither my partner nor I emotionally feels the need for it. We love each other today and hope to continue loving each other tomorrow.

Murray Hone once held the title of Evangeline Lilly's husband

Evangeline was married to hockey player Murray Hone from 2003 to 2004. Neither party ever disclosed the reason behind their divorce.

The same year of the separation, Lilly bagged her breakthrough role in Lost. Speaking with Dujour magazine, per E! News, she narrated how the sudden fame affected her love life, saying:

Men stopped hitting on me when I became a public figure. Some thought, "Why would she want to date me?" However, the irony was that it was the very reason I would have wanted to date them. Most celebrities need a partner to ground them in their lives.

Dominic Monaghan regretted losing Evangeline Lilly

Lilly and British-Irish actor Monaghan were together for about three years. During a 2022 appearance on Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified, he opened up about their past relationship, revealing:

My relationship with Evangeline was probably the first time in my life that I was all in. But I experienced my only heartbreak from it.

Dominic claimed that he found out they were no longer an item after she started dating someone else. He said:

A third party told me, "You do realise she is with this guy." I was like, ‘’Wait, what!’’ To say I was devastated is an understatement.

Nonetheless, the actor hinted that his drinking habits could have contributed to the breakup, stating:

Being completely drunk on a Friday and Saturday night was normal for me because of my background. After the separation, I knew I had to change.

Despite the heartache, Monaghan remains grateful for his past romance with Lilly and hopeful about finding love someday.

While losing the potential for a happily ever after with Evangeline was sad, it ultimately led me to where I am as a person. In the end, I am happy it all happened. Love is the one thing I am most positive about in my life.

Marriage might not be in the books for Norman Kali and Evangeline Lilly

Evangeline and Norman reportedly met on the set of Lost, where he was a production assistant. They began dating in 2010. Despite being together for over a decade, the couple has yet to walk down the aisle. Lilly told Ocean Drive that she has never been fascinated by marriage, disclosing:

Most 16-year-old girls wanted to look at bridal magazines, but I could never be more bored with the notion.

The former actress added that they would only exchange nuptials if it made "logical sense". She said:

My partner and I are okay with where we are at. However, some things that would make us consider marriage are his American nationality or a desire to have our I's and our T's crossed on paper.

On 4 January 2023, Evangeline referred to Norman as her "life partner" via an Instagram post that read:

Being with a man who loves me well made me realise that a life partner is not just someone you love; it is someone who receives your love and whose core values align with yours.

Does Evangeline Lilly have children?

The name of Lilly and Kali's firstborn son is Kahekili Kali. The identity of their second child remains unknown, as they prefer to keep them out of the spotlight. During her interview with Ocean Drive, Evangeline revealed she initially wanted to have six kids, with some adopted.

Although I love being pregnant and have just had a blissful pregnancy, I would also like to adopt four children. However, Norman and I have been through the ringer in the adoption world, but we remain hopeful that life will bring us what is perfect.

In June 2024, Lilly announced she was taking a hiatus from acting to focus on her family.

FAQs

Evangeline's portrayal of Kate Austen in Lost garnered her six Saturn Award nominations. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Evangeline Lilly?

Lilly (46 as of 2025) was born on 3 August 1979 in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada. She was raised in British Columbia by her father, a school teacher, and her mother, who owned a daycare centre.

Evangeline worked as a flight attendant while attending Wilfrid Laurier University to help cover her tuition costs.

What is Evangeline Lilly known for?

Evangeline made her acting debut in 2002. She is widely recognised for starring in The Hobbit, Real Steel and The Hurt Locker.

How rich is Evangeline Lilly?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Evangeline has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful acting career.

What does Evangeline Lilly's partner do for a living?

Norman is a stay-at-home dad. Previously, he worked in film and television production. According to Kali's IMDb profile, some of his past projects include Tears of the Sun and Tropic Thunder.

Conclusion

Evangeline Lilly dated Dominic Monaghan after her divorce from Murray Hone. She has been with her current partner and the father of her two kids, Norman Kali, since 2010.

