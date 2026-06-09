JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has responded sarcastically to allegations that he is linked to Major-General Feroz Khan. This was after the Madlanga Commission released evidence allegedly linking the Economic Freedom Fighters leader to Khan.

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Julius Malema roasted Ferial Haffajee. Image: Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Malema responded to a tweet from Daily Maverick editor Ferial Haffajee, who tweeted an article about the link between the two on her X account on 9 June 2026. The article revealed that Malema reportedly provided Khan political protection. Khan, Malema and businessman Mohammed Sayed were also accused of allegedly orchestrating the removal of former Inspector General of Intelligence, Dr Selumanthuro Dintwe.

Malema was also accused of attempting to influence South African Police Service (SAPS) procurement through Khan and Sayed. Khan also allegedly submitted questions about former Police Minister Bheki Cele’s alleged connections to a convicted drug dealer to the EFF through former MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Ndlozi submitted the questions to Cele in June 2021.

Malema hits back at Haffajee

Malema's response on his @Julius_Sello_Malema X account did not lack sarcasm as he fired a sharp tweet in Haffajee’s direction.

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“You're not growing up, shem. Wa pala (you're failing). What protection and for what?”

Read the tweet on X here:

Naledi Chirwa defends Malema

Similarly, Briefly News reported that EFF Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa came out guns blazing in defence of Malema after the alleged link between the CIC and Khan emerged. Chirwa said that Malema knew Khan from his days as the president of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).

Source: Briefly News