Julius Malema Responds to Allegations That He Is Linked to Feroz Khan
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG– The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has responded sarcastically to allegations that he is linked to Major-General Feroz Khan. This was after the Madlanga Commission released evidence allegedly linking the Economic Freedom Fighters leader to Khan.
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Malema responded to a tweet from Daily Maverick editor Ferial Haffajee, who tweeted an article about the link between the two on her X account on 9 June 2026. The article revealed that Malema reportedly provided Khan political protection. Khan, Malema and businessman Mohammed Sayed were also accused of allegedly orchestrating the removal of former Inspector General of Intelligence, Dr Selumanthuro Dintwe.
Malema was also accused of attempting to influence South African Police Service (SAPS) procurement through Khan and Sayed. Khan also allegedly submitted questions about former Police Minister Bheki Cele’s alleged connections to a convicted drug dealer to the EFF through former MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Ndlozi submitted the questions to Cele in June 2021.
Malema hits back at Haffajee
Malema's response on his @Julius_Sello_Malema X account did not lack sarcasm as he fired a sharp tweet in Haffajee’s direction.
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“You're not growing up, shem. Wa pala (you're failing). What protection and for what?”
Read the tweet on X here:
Naledi Chirwa defends Malema
Similarly, Briefly News reported that EFF Member of Parliament Naledi Chirwa came out guns blazing in defence of Malema after the alleged link between the CIC and Khan emerged. Chirwa said that Malema knew Khan from his days as the president of the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL).
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za