Julius Malema Takes Aim at Madlanga Commission Evidence Leader Matthew Chaskalson
GAUTENG– Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema received side eye after he roasted Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Chief Evidence Leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson SC’s physical appearance.
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Malema was responding on 9 June 2026 to a tweet by one of the EFF supporters, @Ndlmia. She tweeted a picture of Chaskalson and shared a caption.
“Madlanga should field this one when Malema appears. I want to see something.”
Read the tweet here:
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Malema responds to tweet
Malema, who went viral earlier for feeding a calf milk, responded and said:
“I will fix his teeth.”
View the X tweet here:
Netizens roast him
Social media users turned on him and took aim at him.
RET ARE THIEVES said:
“Lol not even impesu will help you this time around.”
Ntokozo said:
“Arrogance, arrogance and arrogance.”
Mandla Khumalo laughed.
“You're already throwing jabs before the Commission subpoenas you. Relax, CIC. Adv Chaskalson will deal with you decisively.”
Fancy Face said:
“With this attitude, the magistrate gave you five years direct imprisonment. You think you are untouchable. It won't be nice when you come face to face with Madlanga, Khumalo and Baloyi.”
Jankie Mosia Supa Mega said:
“Madlanga Commission is not a kangaroo court. They are going to chow you alive. People go there with very high confidence but end up like Brown Mogotsi.”
Julius Malema responds to Feroz Khan links
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema hit back after a Daily Maverick editor shared an article alleging ties between Malema and Major-General Feroz Khan. His response was short, witty and sharp.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za