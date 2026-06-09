SOUTH AFRICA– The comment section was a buzz of activity after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema showed his love for animals in a video which went viral.

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Juju gave a calf some milk. Images: @EFFSouthAfrica/ X and Westend61/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The Red Berets leader, who recently filed papers for contempt of court against Ngizwe Mchunu, posted the video on his @Julius_S_Malema X account on 9 June 2026. The video shows Malema at an undisclosed farm with a bottle of milk. He is feeding a calf from the bottle. The calf happily drinks the milk to its satisfaction, and Malema pauses before feeding it again.

View the video on X here:

What did netizens say?

Malema caught strays from some netizens, while others defended him from the strays.

Natasha Huckgirld threw a shot:

“Last time we watched how you killed one so inhumanely.”

Sive said:

“Killing the mother and bottle-feeding the child.”

T laughed:

“You're out here enjoying life and feeding your calf in peace while your soldiers on the ground have been defending you since 6 a.m.”

EFF Ground Force stood by Juju:

“Someone will say that the cow is an illegal foreigner.”

Thibos said:

“Haters are breathing through the wound in the comment section.”

Register to vote EFF said:

“They denied love to Kwame Nkrumah, Julius Nyerere, Patrice Lumumba, Kenneth Kaunda and Thomas Sankara. We as the EFF battalions, will love and always defend you.”

Julius Malema to pay Kenny Kunene legal fees

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema was compelled to pay Kenny Kunene’s legal fees after his defamation case was struck off the roll. The case was removed after a clerical error prevented it from proceeding.

Source: Briefly News