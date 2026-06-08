GAUTENG— the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, has approached the High Court seeking a six-month imprisonment sentence for Ngizwe Mchunu without the option of a fine. He filed an urgent notice of motion following allegations that Mchunu defied a previous court order, which demanded that he withdraw defamatory statements against Malema.

Julius Malema continues his mission to ensure that Ngizwe Mchunu answer for his refusal to stop badmouthing him. Images: Mark Andrews / AFP via Getty Images and Wikus de Wet / AFP via Getty Images

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attorney-and-client

According to legal documents filed at the Gauteng Division in Pretoria, Malema wants the court to declare Mchunu in contempt of court. The application states that on 6 June 2026, Mchunu intentionally continued to make defamatory statements about Malema and refused to respect a court order issued just a day prior. Malema wants a warrant of arrest issued, ordering Mchunu to hand himself over to the nearest police station within 12 hours.

Julius Malema pursues Ngizwe Mchunu legally

The applicant appointed England Slabbert Attorneys Inc. to manage the proceedings. The legal notice required Mchunu to notify the applicant's attorney of his intention to oppose the matter by Monday, 8 June 2026, at 2 pm. Furthermore, Mchunu must file his answering affidavit by Wednesday, 10 June 2026, ahead of the official court hearing scheduled for Wednesday, 17 June 2026.

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Malema’s team will file a replying affidavit by 11 June 2026 if necessary. The application notes that if Mchunu fails to oppose the matter or appear at the hearing, the order may be granted in his absence. Malema is also demanding that Mchunu pay the legal costs of the application on an attorney-and-client scale, including the costs of two counsel.

Source: Briefly News