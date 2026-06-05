Hours after a Gauteng High Court judge ordered his arrest for contempt of court on Friday, 5 June 2026, Ngizwe Mchunu broke his silence

In his ruling, Judge Etienne Christoffel Labuschagne shared several steps Mchunu can take to avoid going to jail

Social media users weighed in on Ngizwe Mchunu's response, which he shared through his alleged official X account

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Ngizwe Mchunu apologised after the High Court ordered his arrest. Image: EMMANUEL CROSET / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Popular activist Ngizwe Mchunu has responded hours after reports that the Gauteng High Court had issued an immediate warrant of arrest for contempt of court. The ruling is linked to his ongoing legal battle with EFF leader Julius Malema.

Judge Etienne Christoffel Labuschagne ordered that he be detained for 10 days, but shared several steps Mchunu can take to avoid going to jail. One of the requirements was for Ngizwe Mchunu to submit an unreserved apology to the court across his active social media platforms.

Ngizwe Mchunu responds after Gauteng High Court issues arrest warrant

Hours after the Gauteng High Court issued a warrant for his arrest, Ngizwe Mchunu allegedly issued a statement apologised for disregarding a court order. A copy of the statement was shared on X (Twitter) by the user with the handle @athenkosi591.

“I, Ngizwe Mlando Mchunu, the Respondent in the matter under case number: 2026-099011, an Application brought by Julius Sello Malema before this Honourable Court, hereby profusely, unreservedly and/or unconditionally tender my apology to this Honourable Court for my conduct that resulted in the Court Application and my conduct post the handing down of the court order(s) of the 12th and the 19th of May 2026,” part of Ngizwe Mchunu’s apology to the Gauteng High Court reads.

The court also said that the arrest warrant would be suspended for six months on the condition that Mchunu does not repeat the defamatory remarks during the period. In paragraph five of his apology, the Bhinca Nation podcast host indicated he would comply with the directive.

“I am remorseful for my contemptuous conduct, and I further confirm that in keeping with the Court order handed down by this Honourable Court, today, the 05th of June 2026, I will refrain from issuing any disparaging statements against the Applicant and I will not display any disdain towards this Honourable Court,” Mchunu added.

Read Ngizwe Mchunu’s full apology below:

Ngizwe McHunu apologised to the High Court. Image: @athenkosi591

Source: Twitter

SA reacts to Ngizwe Mchunu's apology

In the comments beneath a post shared on Ngizwe Mchunu's alleged X account, social media users weighed in on his apology.

Here are some of the comments:

@Florencemsiman1 said:

"You are late; you should have done it before things get out of hand."

@ZizinjaAbelungu trolled:

"This account is not verified. Therefore, this Apology remains invalid. Straight to Mampuru prison tomorrow morning."

@DenzelAFC advised:

"Dude, you're making things worse. Just give the evidence on drugs and R65 million you told us that Malema received, then you are free to go."

Rare photo of Ngizwe Mchunu and his wife sparks reactions

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South Africans gushed over a rare photo of Ngizwe Mchunu's wife.

The picture was shared on X shortly after Mchunu’s family home in Mbumbulu, south of Durban, was destroyed in a fire on Sunday, 10 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News