Ngizwe Mchunu brought Papa Penny to the Podcast and Chill show, Bhinca Nation , to iron some things out

The two men were at loggerheads over the usage of the word Shangaan, with Papa Penny taking offense to it

Clapping back, Ngizwe called him sensitove, but the men have laid their feud to rest, with Mzansi offering varying opinions

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Ngizwe Mchunu extended an olive branch to Papa Penny on 'Bhinca Nation'. Image: Showmax, Papa Penny Ahee

Source: Instagram

Former Ukhozi FM radio presenter Ngizwe Mchunu and Ngizwe Mchunu have reconciled after their last back and forth online.

Inviting him to his show, Bhinca Nation, Mchunu apologused to Papa Penny, asking for his forgiveness.

What happened between Ngizwe and Papa Penny?

It all started when Penny Penny criticised a chant uttered by protesters at KuGompo City (formerly East London), where a violent protest erupted. Some people were heared chanting, "Shangane suka endleleni,” which is loosely translated to, “Shangaan, get out of the way”.

Papa Penny angrily said that the song was provocative further emphasising that the man that was assaulted was not a Nigerian, but a Tsonga man from Giyani, Limpopo.

Clapping back on 1 April 2026, Mchunu disrespectfully said he would continue singing the song like that, asking why Penny Penny was a tribalist, as his agenda is for all nations to unite.

Ngizwe Mchunu apologised for Papa Penny. Image: NgizweOnline

Source: Instagram

Ngizwe extends olive branch

Now, on the latest episode of Bhinca Nation, Ngizwe explained that it was wrong for him to disrespect an elder. Ngizwe said that his anger was ignited by Julius Malema.

"Let me start by saying, as someone who was raised properly, I acknowledge that there were offensive words that were said," he said, adding that he remembers Julius Malema's words and harsh response he said to him.

"As an elder, Papa Penny had the right to scold me and bring me to order. So as someone who was raised right, I had no place to speak the way I did with Papa Penny. And for that, I would like to apologise to you. You are my father and a music legend," he humbly said.

"We got different cultures, we were able to go to Venda and eat their worms," he joked as he got down to kneel before Papa Penny, who later got up and hugged him.

The clip was shared by @ThisIsColbert with the caption:

"Ngizwe Mchunu has apologized to Penny Penny. They put their problems aside, made peace, and hugged it out. No more fighting, just respect."

Mzansi remains divided on the latest video:

@ThaboJTsheke said:

"Apologies everywhere, the lady who called the police officers kwerekwere, Ngizwe the clown, now Jacinta, kuningi. I feel for xenophobes from Limpopo who are still following that group led by the slay queen."

@SiyabongaZizi said:

"Now this is what we are building as South Africans nji n the Bhinca show is showing us united not this agenda of some other people."

@phatdee1 shared:

"I cannot wait to hear their views and those of the Podcast and Chill Network community. To date, tribalism is key to those that dont want to see SA united, and they also use it for votes. There is no economic or social benefit to it."

Papa Penny slas Ramaphosa's SONA speech

In a previous report from Briefly News, Papa Penny reacted to Cyril Ramaphosa's speech.

Online users were divided, with some agreeing with his criticism of Ramaphosa, while others weighed in on Papa Penny's English.

Source: Briefly News